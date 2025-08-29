WWE SmackDown Preview (8/29/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
The final stop before WWE Clash in Paris this Sunday is in Lyon-Décines, France as WWE SmackDown goes live tonight from the LDLC Arena.
Solo Sikoa will put his Men's United States Championship on the line against Sami Zayn in the first of two title matches on the show. Zayn has made it his mission to steal away the U.S. Title from the Family Tree after they took away his opportunity to become the World Heavyweight Champion.
The Underdog from the Underground even got himself traded to the Blue Brand to make sure his latest quest for gold could come to fruition. Tonight he gets his shot to capture the belt, but will it be a fair fight? Where Solo Sikoa goes, the MFTs always follow.
The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships will also be up for grabs tonight as Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defend their titles against Piper Niven and Alba Fyre of the Secret Hervice. Plus, new No. 1 Contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championship will be crowned when Melo Don't Miz take on the Street Profits.
Randy Orton made his surprise return to SmackDown last Friday in Dublin. The Viper coiled up and struck Drew McIntyre with an RKO out of nowhere as he was attempting to send a message to Cody Rhodes. Both Orton and the Scottish Warrior are expected to be in Lyon and there could be some fireworks if these two longtime rivals come face-to-face.
John Cena has just 10 dates remaining in his WWE career and tonight's episode of SmackDown is scheduled to be one of them. The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion is just days away from facing Logan Paul at Clash in Paris, and a date with Brock Lesnar may not be too far off in the horizon.
General Manager Nick Aldis informed Cena last week that he had heard from Lesnar for the first time since his shocking return at SummerSlam, but before he could utter another word, The Maverick knocked Cena out with a loaded right cross.
Will we learn more about The Beast's whereabouts later this evening? Here's everything we know about tonight's Clash in Paris go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Check back for updates as more matches and segments may be announced throughout the day.
Men's United States Championship Match
Sami Zayn owns back-to-back pinfall victories over Solo Sikoa and a third tonight in France will earn him his first ever United States Championship. Zayn has been eyeing the gold around Solo's waist ever since the former Tribal Chief and his MTFs cost him a shot at becoming the World Heavyweight Champion. Sami claimed their actions were liberating and opened his eyes to other opportunities available to him. He even switched brands to make the one he has tonight a possibility.
Women's Tag Team Championship Match
Chelsea Green and her Secret Hervice have become a massive thorn in the side of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Alexa Bliss was injured by the trio two weeks ago and was unable to travel to Dublin for SmackDown last Friday. Her absence played a major role in Piper Niven's upset win over Charlotte Flair in singles competition, but Bliss returns to action tonight in Lyon as the Allies of Convenience defend their titles against Niven and Alba Fyre.
WWE Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contenders Match
The Miz and Carmelo Hayes have scored some huge wins in the SmackDown Tag Team Division the past couple of weeks, first defeating Fraxiom and then the Motor City Machine Guns last Friday to advance to tonight's No. 1 Contenders Match for the WWE Tag Team Championships. Melo Don't Miz will go for the trifecta against The Street Profits. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins earned their spot in this match by knocking off #DIY and The MFT's.
Where to watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
WWE SmackDown Time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT
Local time (France): 8 p.m. CET
WWE SmackDown Location:
Location: LDLC Arena, Lyon-Décines, France
WWE Smackdown Card (Announced):
Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE Men's United States Championship
Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair (c) vs. The Secret Hervice for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
The Street Profits vs. Melo Don't Miz in a No. 1 Contenders Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship
