Former Women's Tag Team Champion Says She Was Set Up To Fail In WWE

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance were former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, but Carter says her team was setup to fail in the WWE.

Carter and Chance were a women's tag team in WWE beginning in the pandemic era of NXT. They competed in the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and at one time were the longest reigning NXT Women's Tag Team Champions in history.

Carter and Chance joined the main roster in 2023 and had a short run with the tag team championships, but were released from WWE in May of this year. During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Carter opened up about her time with WWE.

Carter said that her and her partner felt they were setup to fail and that they would have to be responsible to make something out of nothing.

"Kacy and I, we had our ups and downs together, and thankfully we had each other to be there for those moments," Carter said. "I just remember her and I returning to SmackDown in the UK, it just felt like we were set up for such failure. We tried to do our best, to do whatever, and it just felt like we were set up just to fail, and it was the hardest thing."

Kayden Carter says she and Katana Chance were a good tag team despite not getting a lot of TV time

Carter continued and said that she and Chance felt like they were a good tag team for their entire run in WWE and that reality to them made things even harder.

"She said, ‘I just feel like we're always set up to fail and we have to always work so hard to make something out of nothing. We have to go out there and kill it in three minutes or whatever situation they put us in.’ We know in our hearts that we fought so hard to be such a good tag team. We’d been a tag team for our whole existence in WWE pretty much, and that's why it was hard for us." Kayden Carter

Carter is still wrestling on the independents and in a variety of different companies as Lacey Lane. She wrestled in ROH and appeared on AEW television in a championship match against Mercedes Mone.

Katana Chance, now Kacy Catanzaro, has not stayed active as a pro wrestler since leaving WWE. Catanzaro was a former American Ninja Warrior.

Chance signed with WWE after retiring from American Ninja Warrior in 2017. She made her debut for WWE in 2018.

