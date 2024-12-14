WWE SmackDown Results [12/13/24]: Rhodes And Owens Brawl Backstage, Women's US Final Set, Reigns Challenges Sikoa
The final Friday Night SmackDown before Saturday Night's Main Event is now in the books.
The crowd live at the XL Center in Hartford was treated to multiple high stakes match-ups as the finals of the Women's United States Championship was officially set for tomorrow night's NBC Special.
Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens came face-to-face (sort of) one final time ahead of their WWE Championship Match on Saturday night, while Roman Reigns issued a major challenge for the Raw Premiere on Netflix coming up on January 6.
Let's get you caught up!
Full SmackDown Match and Segment Results:
- Jimmy Uso opened the show with an in-ring promo. He came down to the ring with the help of a crutch. Despite currently having one good big toe, 'Big Jim' promised that 2025 was going to be big year for him. He was then blindsided by a surprise Claymore Kick from Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior was then escorted from the ringside area with a big grin on his face.
- SmackDown GM Nick Aldis ran into Bianca Belair and Naomi as he was escorting Drew McIntyre to his office. Aldis informed Belair that they are no closer to finding Jade Cargill's attacker, but due to her injury, the Women's Tag Team Championships would have to be vacated. Naomi then stepped in with an offer to fill in for Jade. Aldis agreed and said they'll defend the titles next week.
- Michin defeats Tiffany Stratton to advance to the finals of the Women's United States Championship Tournament at Saturday Night's Main Event. Michin avoided the Prettiest Moonsault Ever and hit Tiffany with Eat Defeat to pick up the victory.
- A #DIY video package was aired. The new WWE Tag Team Champions cut an excellent promo about doing whatever it took to get their titles back after they were screwed in Johnny Gargano's hometown of Cleveland. Gargano said he's glad that the Motor City Machine Gun got their flowers, but it just came at the wrong time.
- Roman Reigns addressed SmackDown remotely. He said 2024 has been a rough year. He lost his WWE Championship, his Wiseman and his Bloodline. Most importantly he lost his Ula Fala. A symbol of leadership he earned from his father and uncle. Roman then proposed then end this Bloodline Civil War once and for all. He challenged Solo Sikoa to Tribal Combat on the Raw Netflix Premiere on January 6.
- Braun Strowman is introduced as Carmelo Hayes surprise opponent and the newest member of the SmackDown roster. Melo tried to use his speed to get the upper hand on the big man, but he ended up getting caught in a running powerslam. Strowman picks up a relatively easy win.
- LA Knight told Byron Saxton backstage that he wanted no part of Bloodline business at Survivor Series: WarGames because it was none of his business, but now Solo Sikoa and his dumb red necklace are in the way of him getting back is gold belt.
- Solo Sikoa hits the ring for his match with LA Knight and is interrupted by the Megastar before the Tribal Chief is able to respond to Roman Reigns challenge. Knight took it to Solo. He was able to overcome the numbers game for much of the match, but just as he looked to be in line to pick up the win, Jacob Fatu pulled him out of the ring to cause the disqualification. The Bloodline beat down Knight and then took out Andrade and Apollo Crews as they attempted to make the save.
- Pretty Deadly offer Braun Strowman a part in Pretty Deadly: The Musical. He declines. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory offer him a spot on the Grayson Waller Effect. He accepts.
- Chelsea Green defeated Bayley to advance to the finals of the Women's United States Championship Tournament. Bayley took her eye off the ball when she dove outside the ring to take out Piper Niven who was assisting Chelsea at ringside. Chelsea threw Bayley over the barricade in an attempt to earn the count out victory. Bayley made it back into the ring on time but ran into an Unprettier and Green picked up the three-count.
- A Shinsuke Nakamura video package is aired. He warned LA Knight that he was just he first in a line of victims. He claimed that Knight did not deserved the United States Championship and now he's stuck clawing for what will never be his again.
- Nia Jax is seen backstage consoling Tiffany Stratton. Candice LeRae interrupts to inform Nia that they will face Bianca Beliar and Naomi for the Women's Tag Team Championships next week on SmackDown. She then told Tiffany not to worry about her loss, because singles wrestling just may not be her thing. Tiffany then clutched her MITB Briefcase as Candice walked away.
- Kevin Owens had no interest in coming down to the ring to meet Cody Rhodes for the main event segment. He instead cut another promo from his car. Asking Cody how he could spit in the faces of everyone who helped him finish his story at WrestleMania by teaming with Roman Reigns at Bad Blood. KO then said that main events and championships aside, Cody will always be more interesting as Stardust. It was at this moment that Rhodes made a beeline to the back, where he met KO and the brawl was on. Owens ended up laying out Cody with the WWE Title to close the show.
