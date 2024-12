WWE SmackDown Results [12/27/24]: Cody Rhodes vs Kevin Owens Royal Rumble Match Set

G-L-A-M-O-R-O-U-S πŸ—£οΈπŸŽΆ @ImChelseaGreen is honored to be the first-ever Women's United States Champion (and most glamorous, ofc) πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/JIyY9VpgZQ