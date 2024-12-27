When Is The Royal Rumble? All The Details For The 2025 Royal Rumble

#RoyalRumble comes to Indianapolis @LucasOilStadium on Feb. 1, and tickets go on sale Nov. 15 with presale beginning Nov. 13!



🎟️ REGISTER: https://t.co/sbX0yrMtyt

🔗 MORE INFO: https://t.co/NpZDJDTmNY pic.twitter.com/y4niprcqrC