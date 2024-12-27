When Is The Royal Rumble? All The Details For The 2025 Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble will take place on Saturday, February 1st from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. This year's Royal Rumble will have a special start time of 6pm EST.
The 38th Royal Rumble will be the first stop on the road to WrestleMania 41.
About The Royal Rumble
The WWE Royal Rumble is one of the most iconic and important premium live events of the year. The match officially signifies the start of WrestleMania season and the winners of the men's and women's rumbles get the chance to face the world champions at WrestleMania.
The first Royal Rumble was held in Hamilton, Ontario in 1988 with Hacksaw Jim Duggan as the winner. More recently, Cody Rhodes has won the last two men's events, while Bayley won last year's women's event. Rhodes' 2024 win led him to end Roman Reign's historic1,316 day title run on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40.
For more info on the Royal Rumble, including past winners, records, history, prizes and more, check out our Royal Rumble page.
Latest Royal Rumble News
WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Card Predictions: Could Cody Rhodes Go For Three In A Row?
John Cena Officially Confirmed For Major 2025 Royal Rumble
WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Men’s & Women’s Royal Rumble Betting Odds Have The Rock & Becky Lynch On Top
WWE Royal Rumble 2025 To Have Special 6pm Start Time
WWE Bringing WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and the Royal Rumble to Indianapolis