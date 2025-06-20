WWE SmackDown Results, Highlights & Live Blog [6/20/25]
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is live tonight from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Just eight days away from his WWE Title defense against CM Punk at Night of Champions, John Cena is looking to remove a massive thorn from his side. The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion will go one-on-one with Ron Killings, who is determined to earn the respect of his former 'childhood hero.'
The Semi-Finals of the King & Queen of the Ring will also get underway tonight with two huge match-ups.
Randy Orton is looking to advance to the finals of the tournament for the second year in a row, but to get there he'll have to go through Sami Zayn. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss will battle Asuka just a few days after the Empress of Tomorrow's triumphant return on Monday Night Raw.
The Takedown on SI will have your live WWE SmackDown coverage all night long. Make sure to check back often for highlights and match results.
WWE SmackDown Match & Segment Results:
LA Knight kicked-off the show and the crowd in Grand Rapids gave him a thunderous reception. The Megastar called out Seth Rollins with designs on a fight, but it was Paul Heyman who made his way down the entrance ramp.
The Wiseman said he was the biggest LA Knight fan in Michigan, and because of that, Seth Rollins allowed Heyman to deliver a message. He told Knight to get out of Grand Rapids or something really bad would happen to him by the end of the night.
As anyone could have predicted, The Megastar did not heed Heyman's warning and soon Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed would march down to the ring. Rollins' cronies would orchestra a 2-on-1 assault, but Knight would get his hands on a steel chair during the fight and chased both men off.
Back from commercial break, Byron Saxton informed Paul Heyman that SmackDown GM Nick Aldis had booked Bronson Reed vs. LA Knight for later in the night.
Asuka defeated Alexa Bliss to advance to the finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. This was a really strong back-and-forth contest between these two former Women's Champions, but in the end, it was Bliss going to the well one too many times that cost her. She went to the top rope for her second Twister Bliss attempt, but Asuka got her knees up. She then connected with the Empress Impact to score the three count.
Byron Saxton interviewed Jade Cargill, who will face Roxanne Perez in the second Queen of the Ring Semi-Final Monday on Raw. Cargill said The Prodigy has potential, but she's the one who is ready to reign as Queen.
Chelsea Green and her Secret Hervice approached Alexa Bliss backstage and screamed at her for costing Green the Queen of the Ring crown. Charlotte Flair then interjected to say that Chelsea's replacement last week actually cost her a spot int he Semi-Finals. The Queen then challenged Green to a match, prompting her to storm off in a panic. Bliss told Flair she didn't need her help. Charlotte told her not to be cute. She didn't do that for her.
Aleister Black vs. Kit Wilson ended in a no contest. Before the bell could even ring, Ron Killings blindsided Wilson and locked him in the STF. He grabbed a mic and demanded that Cena make his way to the ring and then he put Wilson back in the STF. Security eventually pulled him off and escorted him to the back.
Black watched the entire attack from the ringside area in complete disbelief. Prior to Killings hitting the ring, Joe Tessitore announced on commentary that Kit Wilson's tag partner Elton Prince has been sidelined with an injury.
Back from commercial break, we see Ron Killings walking backstage. Aleister Black got in his face and asked why Truth was sticking his nose in Black's business. Killings said it wasn't personal. Just then Damian Priest showed up. He asked to talk to his old friend alone for a second. Black walked off with an annoyed look on his face.
Priest told Killings that he needed to channel his anger toward his match with John Cena tonight, and after he handles his business, the two of them will go out to celebrate. Ron said that sounded good to him.
Still to come on WWE Smackdown:
WWE Champion John Cena vs. Ron Killings
King of the Ring Semi-Finals: Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn
Bronson Reed vs. LA Knight
Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu meet face-to-face
