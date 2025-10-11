WWE SmackDown Results [10/10/25] Zelina Vega Helps Aleister Black Beat Damian Priest
If Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown is any indication of how the weekend is going to go, then fans should prepare themselves for a number of surprising moments over the next two days of this Perth, Australia takeover.
WWE Crown Jewel goes live from the RAC Arena at 8 a.m. ET (7 a.m. CT) on Saturday, but three of the four competitors for the 2025 Men's and Women's Crown Jewel Championships were in the house on Friday night. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes sent one final message to Seth Rollins, while Stephanie Vaquer and Tiffany Stratton competed alongside each other in a tag team match.
All that said, it was Aleister Black and Zelina Vega who stole the headlines. The former Women's United States Champion interfered in her husband's main event Street Fight against Damian Priest. She arrived to beg for mercy just as Priest was lining up for one final South of Heaven choke slam in the equipment area of the arena.
The momentary pause by Priest allowed Black to surprise him with a fireball to the face and then a Black Mass kick sent him flying through a table. He was unable to answer the count of ten, and Vega — perhaps inadvertently — helped Black pick up the victory.
Shinsuke Nakamura returned to action for the first time since June, but Tama Tonga also made an unannounced appearance to ruin the King of Strong Style's shot at recapturing the Men's United States Championship.
Now that they are finally a completed unit, Solo Sikoa and his MFT's made it clear that they are coming after both the Men's United States and WWE Tag Team Championships. Here's everything you may have missed from Friday Night SmackDown in Perth.
WWE SmackDown Match & Segment Results:
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes opened the show to a thunderous ovation from the crowd in Perth. The American Nightmare spoke about Seth Rollins' attitude toward their clash for the 2025 Men's Crown Jewel Championship on Saturday, saying he's taking Rhodes' moniker of QB1 a little too seriously.
Rhodes said that it's just a nickname and that he is simply part of the greatest team in WWE history, and on any given night, any number of Superstars could carry the weight of being the top guy (or gal). Stars like Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, CM Punk or even Seth Rollins. It was at this point that the crowd started chanting that Seth is a 'wanker' and Cody had a bit of fun with that.
The reigning WWE Champion said that Seth was falling into a trap and letting his love of WWE turn into an endless quest for power. At Crown Jewel, Cody promised to be what he's always been — the one wrestler that Seth Rollins cannot defeat.
Chelsea Green approached Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer backstage. After buttering her up a bit, Chelsea attempted to recruit her into the Secret Hervice. She was interrupted by Tiffany Stratton, who wanted to have a quick chat with Vaquer ahead of their tag match later in the night. They promised to be allies against Giulia and Kiana James, but at Crown Jewel, it's may the best woman win.
Jacob Fatu ran into Cody Rhodes backstage and let him know that he was coming for the WWE Championship after Crown Jewel. Rhodes said, 'good' before walking off. The Samoan Werewolf was then attacked from behind and left laying by Drew McIntyre.
Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura wrestled to a no contest. The King of Strong Style answered Zayn's United States Championship Open Challenge, complete with his old theme song, but their highly competitive contest was ruined by The MFT's. The returning Tama Tonga dragged Nakamura out of the ring as he was setting up for his second Kinshasa of the match, which forced referee Jessika Carr to call for the bell.
Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Tala Tonga and JC Mateo then swarmed the ring and unleashed an all out assault on both Zayn and Nakamura, until Solo Sikoa was able to confidentially walk out and inspect the damage his MFT's left behind.
SmackDown GM Nick Aldis spoke to Drew McIntyre backstage and informed him that he'll be facing Jacob Fatu next Friday night. Just then the Samoan Werewolf jumped McIntyre from behind and the two brawled until security arrived to pull them apart.
Tiffany Stratton & Stephanie Vaquer defeated Giulia & Kiana James. The Women's United States Champion and her assistant took WWE's top two women's champions to the limit, but their efforts were not enough. Stephanie was able to neutralize Giulia with a crossbody to the outside, which opened the door for Tiffany to connect with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever on Kiana to pick up the win.
Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss had a conversation with Sol Ruca & Zaria backstage. The NXT stars were able to convince the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions to give them an opportunity to challenge for the titles.
The Wyatt Sicks defeated The Street Profits to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship. The Wyatt Sicks again used the numbers game to their advantage. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins had to fight off Erick Rowan at ringside, while B-Fab brawled with Nikki Cross. The Profits were able to get Joe Gacy in position for the frog splash, but Dexter Lumis pulled him out of harms way just in the nick of time. Gacy & Lumis then hit Ford with the Plague to retain the titles.
Solo Sikoa and The MFT's broke up the Wyatt's victory celebration. Nikki Cross wasn't having any of it. She got right in Solo's face and he called off the troops. There may not have been any punches thrown, but a clear message was sent by Sikoa and his crew. They're coming after the WWE Tag Team Championship.
Cathy Kelley interviewed The Miz backstage and asked why he turned his back on Carmelo Hayes last week in Cincinnati. The A-lister was insulted by the question, saying it was Carmelo who betrayed him first. The Miz said all he ever wanted was offer Melo his advice and to take him to the top, but he 'missed' out on the opportunity.
Aleister Black defeated Damian Priest in a Last Man Standing Match. Priest absolutely had Black on the ropes in this one. Twice he drove Aleister onto the top of commentary table with a Razor's Edge, but Black was just able to get to his feet both times. He then drug him to the equipment area, where he was lining up for a South of Heaven choke slam, but then Zelina Vega showed up to beg for mercy for her husband. Priest hesitated for just a moment and it cost him. Aleister threw a fireball in his face and gave him a Black Mass kick that sent him flying through a table. Priest could not answer the ten count.
The Latest On AEW, WWE & More
WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Preview: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Mercedes Moné Wins 10th Title — And Already Has Her Next Goal In Sight
Bloodline Member Announces Departure As WWE Releases Talent
WWE Crown Jewel Predictions: Will Seth Rollins Finally Defeat Cody Rhodes?