WWE SmackDown Set For Move To New Channel

SmackDown is set to have a new home in February, with the Winter Olympics forcing the blue brand from its usual slot on the USA Network.

The USA Network's coverage of the winter games will see WWE's Friday night show shift to Syfy on Friday, February 13 and Friday, February 20, according to POST Wrestling.

SmackDown to remain three hours during Syfy run

The USA Network is set to air 24/7 coverage of the Winter Olympics, which will be broadcast live from Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy, between February 6 and February 22. With USA being the domestic rights holder for SmackDown in the United States, this means the blue brand had to be relocated for two episodes next month.

However, the move will not affect SmackDown's run time, with the show remaining a three-hour broadcast on Syfy, after recently expanding by an extra hour.

In other territories outside the United States, SmackDown will still air live on Netflix. The February 13 show will be held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, with the February 20 show emanating from the FLA Live Arena in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

SmackDown will be back on USA as usual from February 27, with an episode airing from the KFC Yum! Arena in Louisville, Kentucky. This broadcast will fall one night before the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, which will be hosted at the United Center in Chicago.

SmackDown has received major shake up in recent weeks

A new temporary home and an extended weekly runtime are not the only changes SmackDown is undergoing, either. SD is now home to several new faces such as former NXT Champion Trick Williams, Jordynne Grace and the returning Matt Cardona.

Not only that, but QB1 Cody Rhodes was recently dethroned as the brand's men's world champion after dropping the WWE Title to Drew McIntyre.

With a new champion at the top of the card comes new challengers as well. A returning Jacob Fatu will go head-to-head with Rhodes at this week's Saturday Night's Main Event in Toronto, Canada, but the Samoan Werewolf also has his eyes set on the Scottish Warrior's gold after making his dramatic return to SmackDown in Germany, 10 days ago.

With so many new moving parts on Nick Aldis' show, the blue brand should prove to be interesting viewing over the coming weeks as WWE heads towards the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia and then continues on the road to WrestleMania.

