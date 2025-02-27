WWE Star's Reported Injury The Reason Behind Title vs Title Match At NXT Roadblock
Three major matches were made official for NXT Roadblock on Tuesday night's episode of NXT in Cincinnati. Among them was NXT Women's Champion Giulia taking on NXT Women's North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a winner takes all bout.
As exciting as the announced match-up is, many were questioning the timing of it with NXT Stand & Deliver just weeks away.
Unfortunately multiple outlets, including PWInsider and the Wrestling Observer, are now reporting that Giulia has an undisclosed injury that will require her to take some time off to recover.
The former World of Stardom Champion saw her NXT debut last year get delayed until No Mercy in September due to a wrist injury, but quickly became one of the central figures of the NXT Women's Division upon her arrival.
She defeated Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship at New Year's Evil back in January and a few weeks later competed in her first ever Women's Royal Rumble.
It's unknown how long the Beautiful Madness has been dealing with her injury or how long she's expected to be out of action.
Dropping the NXT Championship to Stephanie Vaquer makes sense, given her own impressive introduction to WWE. The former CMLL Women's Champion burst on the scene in NXT just a few weeks after Giulia's debut and has quickly captured the hearts of the NXT fanbase.
It appears as though Vaquer will carry the mantel, and both major NXT Women's Championships, in Giulia's absence.
Giulia is still expected to be healthy enough to compete against Stephanie Vaquer at NXT Roadblock, which takes place Tuesday, March 11 at The Theater at Madison Square in New York City.
