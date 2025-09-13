AEW Collision Preview (9/13/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

Michael Oku @TheOJMO has beaten some of the sport’s top names, and he’ll collide vs arguably the best tournament wrestler ever @rainmakerXokada for the AEW Unified Title on #AEWCollision

THIS SATURDAY NIGHT,

+

The winner will defend the belt in a 3-Way Match at #AEWAllOut, 9/20! https://t.co/khpYyQFafL pic.twitter.com/KRWe8xQMFJ