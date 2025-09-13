AEW Collision Preview (9/13/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
AEW is ending the final night of their residency in 2300 Arena with a bang and a high stakes episode of Collision.
Directly following his shocking appearance at the end of Dynamite when he attacked Darby Allin, Daniel Garcia will be in tag team action on Collision for the first time as a member of the Death Riders. He'll team up with Jon Moxley to take on Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly.
Now that Garcia is officially a member of the Death Riders after weeks of being tested and recruited by Moxley, what will he have to say about his recent actions? Also, with a coffin match on the horizon for Moxley and Darby Allin, what role will the newest member of the Death Riders play on the road to All Out?
As part of the tournament to determine who will be a part of the AEW Unified Championship 3-way match at All Out, the "Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada will defend the Unified Championship against British standout Michael Oku. Oku, accompanied by his fiancee, Amira Blair, has made several appearances with AEW and ROH, most notably at Forbidden Door Zero Hour in London when he teamed up with JetSpeed in an unsuccessful outing against Ricochet and Gates of Agony. The winner of Okada versus Oku will advance to the title match in Toronto.
Further adding to the growing tension between two of the Don Callis Family's biggest stars, Konosuke Takeshita is also throwing his hat in the ring for the Unified Title Tournament. He'll face Anthony Bowens tonight for a shot at the championship at All Out.
Bowens has undergone a darker character shift in recent weeks, attacking his former teammate, Max Caster, and critiquing his popularity with the audience. A win over Takeshita would easily be Bowens' biggest victory since becoming a singles competitor. Will he pull it off, or will Takeshita move on to All Out to prove why he is the one true Alpha of the Don Callis Family?
Adam Priest and Tommy Billington will return for round two with FTR after falling short last week on Collision. After Cash Wheeler laid down the challenge last week, Priest and Billington stepped up to the plate in a valiant effort but were unable to overcome the stronger, more experienced team of FTR.
Will they fare better in the rematch, or will FTR gain even more momentum heading into their clash with Adam Copeland and Christian Cage at All Out in Toronto?
In all-star women's action, Jamie Hayter, TayJay, Kris Statlander, and Harley Cameron will face Triangle of Madness, Megan Bayne, and Penelope Ford in a $500,000 10-woman tag team match. AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm will be on commentary scoping out the competition before defending her title in a 4-way match at All Out against Hayter, Thekla, and Statlander.
With each of her opponents looking to gain a competitive edge before All Out and lingering tensions between the babyfaces and heels of the division, who will come out on top and win $500,000?
We'll finally learn the stipulation for Mark Briscoe's upcoming match with MJF in Toronto when he announces it tonight on Collision. Speaking of MJF, the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion is scheduled to appear tonight as well, presumably to antagonize Briscoe even further after costing him in his match with Konosuke Takeshita last week. Which stipulation will Briscoe choose, and will MJF actually adhere to the terms of their agreement?
Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.
How to Watch AEW Collision:
TV: TNT
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Collision Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Collision Location:
Location: 2300 Arena, Philadelphia, PA
AEW Collision Card (Announced):
Jamie Hayter, TayJay, Kris Statlander, & Harley Cameron vs. Triangle of Madness, Megan Bayne, & Penelope Ford in a $500,000 5-on-5 Collision with "Timeless" Toni Storm on commentary
Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly vs. Jon Moxley & Daniel Garcia
Kazuchika Okada vs. Michael Oku for the AEW Unified Championship
Anthony Bowens vs. Konosuke Takeshita in a Unified Title Eliminator match
Adam Priest & "Dynamite Kid" Tommy Billington vs. FTR
MJF Will Appear Live
Mark Briscoe Chooses A Stipulation for All Out
