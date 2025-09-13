Wrestling On FanNation

Kofi Kingston Believes It's Long Overdue For Xavier Woods To Hold Singles Gold

During an interview with Battleground Podcast, Kofi Kingston said it is long overdue that Xavier Woods held a singles championship.

Ethan Schlabaugh

Photo/Dylan Azari / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New Day is one of the most successful and highly decorated tag teams in WWE history, capturing tag team gold a total of 13 times. Kofi Kingston and Big E have separately held multiple singles titles, including the WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and more.

Currently on television, the duo are still aiming to reclaim the World Tag Team Championships while working alongside Grayson Waller, but one member of The New Day still has yet to hold a singles title in the WWE.

Kofi Kingston spoke to the Battleground Podcast and was asked about his bucket list in the WWE. Kofi would say that he doesn't have anything, given the unpredictability of wrestling, but he did mention that he wants his partner to attain some singles gold sometime.

"For Xavier (Woods) to have a singles title, I know that’s important to him. It’s long overdue. He’s amazing on the mic, he’s amazing in the ring. His physique, his body game up... He deserves to have singles gold. It’s long overdue."

Kofi Kingston, Battleground Podcast

Since arriving to the WWE, Xavier Woods sole singles achievement has been winning the 2021 King of the Ring tournament. That isn't to say he hasn't tried to capture singles gold, as he has challenged for numerous belts like the Intercontinental, Speed, and a contenders match for the Universal title.

What Title Should Xavier Woods Eventually Hold?

As previously stated, Xavier Woods has tried to capture a singles championship before but to no avail.

Looking at the landscape of the WWE right now, there are a few titles that Woods could try and challenge for, such as going after Dominik Mysterio and the Intercontinental Championship. He could also head down to NXT and fight for the Speed title if desired.

Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods
New Day on 2/3 episode of Raw / WWE.com

If he wanted to join his partner (and former partner) he could try to become the WWE Champion, but that would most likely require a move to SmackDown at this moment. While tag team gold is the focus for now, what singles title would you like to see Xavier Woods hold in the near future?

