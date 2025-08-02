WWE SummerSlam 2025 Match Card Order Reportedly Revealed
The WWE SummerSlam 2025 match card order has reportedly been revealed.
According to a new report by PWInsider, the full order of matches for night one of SummerSlam inside MetLife Stadium includes Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in the show's opening contest.
The match order for WWE SummerSlam night looks like this
- Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed
- Charlotte Flair and Alexa Biss vs. Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
- Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross
- Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship
- Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs. Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre
- Gunther vs. CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship
Alexa Bliss talks Lilly ahead of SummerSlam
In an exclusive interview with The Takedown on SI, Alexa Bliss, who challenges for the tag titles alongside Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam, talked about bringing the Lilly character to life. Bliss said that many people have pitched becoming Lilly, but that Chelsea Green makes the most sense for that role.
“We've actually had a lot of people pitch to be the real life Lilly. For me, I like keeping Lilly as something that's a little more mysterious. I like not putting a face to the name, but if the time ever came when they're like, ‘Hey, we need to make Lilly come alive.’ I think Chelsea would be the perfect fit.”- Alexa Bliss
WWE Summerslam airs live from inside MetLife Stadium on August 2 and August 3. The night two main event is Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. That match will be contested in a street fight.
Other announced night two matches include Naomi vs. Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship, Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship, Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu in a Steel Cage Match for the WWE United States Championship, and more.
