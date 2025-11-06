Tony Khan Announces New National Champion Will Be Crowned At AEW Full Gear
All Elite Wrestling will soon be adding another championship title belt to its ranks.
AEW President Tony Khan and broadcaster Tony Schiavone made that announcement on social media just minutes before Wednesday night's edition of AEW Dynamite went live from the Bayou Music Center in Houston, Texas.
The old National Championship, which was unified with the United States Championship in 1986 after Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling and Georgia Championship Wrestling merged with one another, will be making a comeback in AEW.
Tony Khan is a traditionalist when it comes to professional wrestling, and he's long desired to bring the National Championship back to TBS and beyond.
The National Title will not be exclusive to All Elite Wrestling. Khan says he's excited to see the belt defended across multiple promotions, including NJPW Strong and Ring of Honor.
A Casino Gauntlet Match will be held at Full Gear coming up on Saturday, November 22, with the winner being crowned the first National Champion in nearly 40 years. No competitors for that match have been announced at this time.
Tony Schiavone was scheduled to provide additional information at the top of AEW Dynamite, but he never had the opportunity to do so.
He was quickly interrupted by Samoa Joe and The Opps, who were very interested in chatting with Schiavone about his role in last week's Halloween switcharoo with Hangman Adam Page. The AEW World Champion, HOOK and Eddie Kingston would soon make their way down to the ring to keep Tony out of harm's way.
We will provide an update on the AEW National Championship just as soon as those additional details are announced on Dynamite.
AEW Full Gear Card (Announced):
Hangman Adam Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW Men's World Championship
Kris Statlander (c) vs. Mercedes Moné for the AEW Women's World Championship
Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe for the TNT Championship, if Briscoe loses he must join The Don Callis Family
Brodido (c) vs. FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championship
Casino Gauntlet Match to crown the inaugural AEW National Champion
Million Dollar Trios Match: Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express vs. The Young Bucks and Josh Alexander
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com