Tony Khan Announces New National Champion Will Be Crowned At AEW Full Gear

All Elite Wrestling will soon be adding another championship title belt to its ranks.

AEW President Tony Khan and broadcaster Tony Schiavone made that announcement on social media just minutes before Wednesday night's edition of AEW Dynamite went live from the Bayou Music Center in Houston, Texas.

The old National Championship, which was unified with the United States Championship in 1986 after Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling and Georgia Championship Wrestling merged with one another, will be making a comeback in AEW.

Tony Khan is a traditionalist when it comes to professional wrestling, and he's long desired to bring the National Championship back to TBS and beyond.

The National Title will not be exclusive to All Elite Wrestling. Khan says he's excited to see the belt defended across multiple promotions, including NJPW Strong and Ring of Honor.

A Casino Gauntlet Match will be held at Full Gear coming up on Saturday, November 22, with the winner being crowned the first National Champion in nearly 40 years. No competitors for that match have been announced at this time.

Hangman Adam Page is here!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/Zu0Df6ah2M — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 6, 2025

Tony Schiavone was scheduled to provide additional information at the top of AEW Dynamite, but he never had the opportunity to do so.

He was quickly interrupted by Samoa Joe and The Opps, who were very interested in chatting with Schiavone about his role in last week's Halloween switcharoo with Hangman Adam Page. The AEW World Champion, HOOK and Eddie Kingston would soon make their way down to the ring to keep Tony out of harm's way.

We will provide an update on the AEW National Championship just as soon as those additional details are announced on Dynamite.

AEW Full Gear Card (Announced):

Hangman Adam Page vs. Samoa Joe | All Elite Wrestling

Hangman Adam Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW Men's World Championship

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Mercedes Moné for the AEW Women's World Championship

Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe for the TNT Championship, if Briscoe loses he must join The Don Callis Family

Brodido (c) vs. FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Casino Gauntlet Match to crown the inaugural AEW National Champion

Million Dollar Trios Match: Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express vs. The Young Bucks and Josh Alexander

The Latest On AEW, WWE & More

AEW Dynamite Results, Highlights, And Live Blog (11/5/25)

Darby Allin Reveals The Only Pitch AEW Ever Turned Down

Cody Rhodes Teases The Rock’s WWE Return As 'The Final Boss'

Drew McIntyre's WWE Contract Details Reported After Public Offer From Rival Company