AEW Dynamite Results, Highlights, And Live Blog (11/5/25)

The AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament continues on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Last week the tournament kicked off with first round action that pitted Queen Aminata and Jaime Hayter against Sisters of Sin. Sisters and Sin were victorious. This week, the first round continues with Mercedes Mone and Athena teaming up to take on Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron. Who will advance? We'll find out this week on AEW Dynamite.

With Blood and Guts on the horizon next week, how will the two teams in the men's match coexist this week ahead of what is sure to be a violent showdown. Last week, Darby Allin and The Conglomeration laid out the challenge to The Death Riders for a Blood and Guts match. It's official and this week on the show, there will be a massive singles match between individuals from each squad.

Blood & Guts Advantage Battle@DarbyAllin vs Daniel Garcia



Orange Cassidy collides with Claudio Castagnoli in the first Advantage Match. The second will feature Darby Allin against Daniel Garcia.

Next week for the first time ever, there will be a women's Blood and Guts Match. This week the first Advantage Match takes place ahead of that showdown next week. Queen Aminata is scheduled to square off against Megan Bayne.

Trios Match

AEW World Champion Hangman Page / Eddie Kingston / @730HOOK vs @SamoaJoe/@TrueWillieHobbs/@K_Shibata2022



In other action this week, Samoa Joe and his Opps faction will take on Hook, Eddie Kingston, and Adam Page. Joe became number one contender for the AEW World Championship last week. How will he manage against Page -- the champion -- who is still hell bent on getting revenge for the vicious attack he suffered at WrestleDream. We find out tonight on Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite Results

-The show started with a recap of the events of last week concerning Samoa Joe, Adam Page, and Tony Schiavone.

-In the ring, Schiavone was in the middle of announcing the new National Championship, but then Samoa Joe walked to the ring. Joe said that he was out there to give consequences to Schiavone for the stunt with Page last week. They got into the ring like there were going to attack him, but security helped him. They were about to attack everyone, but Adam Page made the save.

.@730HOOK wants The Opps to put the AEW World Trios Championships on the line in the Main Event, TONIGHT!



-Joe said he would just attack too. As they were about to, Eddie Kingston ran down and saved him. They battled for a bit before Hook ran out. Hook said that he wanted The Opps to put their AEW World Trios Championships on the line in their trios match later. Joe took the bait right away and the match was made official.

-Claudio Castagnoli defeated Orange Cassidy to get the first victory in the Blood and Guts advantage series. Castagnoli crushed Cassidy with a soaring European uppercut to get the victory. If Castagnoli's Death Rider team wins one more match in the series, they will get the man advantage inside Blood and Guts next week.

A THUNDEROUS uppercut gets The Death Riders the first victory in the Blood & Guts Advantage Battle!



-Mark Briscoe asked for face to face time with Don Callis and Kyle Fletcher backstage. Briscoe said he heard Callis respond to him about his TNT Championship challenge, but that he wanted to hear from Fletcher himself. Briscoe challenged Fletcher for a no-DQ title match at Full Gear. Calis stepped in and said he needed something from Briscoe. Callis said that he could get his title match, but if he lost, he'd have to join The Don Callis Family. Briscoe accepted.

-The Young Bucks were interviewed backstage by Renee Paquette. Paquette asked them whether or not they were a part of The Don Callis Family officially. They didn't give an answer adn that was ok with Callis. He said he would continue to try and prove his family is worth it to join. He then told them to ask Kazuchika Okada.

Are the @youngbucks officially part of @TheDonCallis Family?



-Okada and the rest of the family joined the shot. The Young Bucks said they were a little overwhelmed, but that they would think about it. Okada told them to not take too long.

-Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale defeated Mercedes Mone and Athena to advance in the AEW Women's Tag Team Championship tournament. The match went back and forth and Billie Starkz attempted to get involved in the match near the end. Cameron was able to secure the upset win over Athena.

-Tony Schiavone announced that a Casino Gauntlet Match would crown a new National Champion at Full Gear. He said that wrestlers were signing contracts to get in the match all day. Schiavone then brought out two competitors that would challenge for the new title -- Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.

.@KingRicochet is heading to the #AEWFullGear Casino Gauntlet Match, but The Hurt Syndicate is ready to do what they do best!



-Lashley and Benjamin walked out with MVP and in the ring, MVP cut a promo. MVP said the National Championship was held by iconic wrestlers and that both Lashley and Benjamin were iconic too. MVP was asked about what would happen if Lashley and Benjamin collided in the match. He was about to answer, but Ricochet interrupted with GOA.

-Ricochet said that he would win the National Championship and basically called Lashley and Benjamin too old to compete for it. MVP told his guys to go kick their butts.

-Jurassic Express was shown walking backstage. They said that the million dollar match they were in against The Young Bucks was huge, but that friendship was more important. Perry slammed a knife into a 100 bill onto a crate and left it for The Bucks.

AEW Dynamite Card (Remaining):

Hangman Adam Page, Hook, & Eddie Kingston vs. The Opps

Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia in a Men's Blood And Guts Advantage Match (Match 2)

Queen Aminata vs. Megan Bayne in a Women's Blood And Guts Advantage Match (Match 1)

