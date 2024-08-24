WWE Superstars Pay Homage To Olympic Star With SmackDown Ring Attire
SmackDown has found a grove with women's tag team wrestling. This past Friday night, the WrestleMania super team of Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi teamed up once again to take on newcomer Blair Davenport and the Women's Tag Team Champions, Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre.
The super team of Belair, Cargill, and Naomi brought a new look to the ring for this matchup. Attire that pays respect to one of the greatest American athletes of all time.
The super team paid homage to Simone Biles, wearing three different looks similar to those she wore when she competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics. After SmackDown, Naomi retweeted the WWE on Fox account for pointing out the similarities between the team and Biles' look.
Paying respect to the best means putting on your best, and Friday night, Belair, Cargill, and Naomi won in their star-spangled gear. However, the rivalry between Cargill-Belair and Dawn-Fyre has not culminated. The two teams will meet at Bash In Berlin next Saturday for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Maybe taking inspiration from Biles would bring that extra energy for Belair and Cargill to recapture the gold.
