WWE Superstars Predict Super Bowl LX Winner

What do the WWE Superstars of Raw and SmackDown have to say regarding tonight's Super Bowl LX matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots?

Later this evening at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the NFC Champions will collide with the AFC Champions in Super Bowl LX. Will the Seahawks or the Patriots come out on top in tonight's big game?

WWE has posted a prediction video on social media featuring several men and women from its roster predicting tonight's big game.

WWE Hall of Famers, The Bella Twins, known Philadelphia Eagles fans, put their support behind the Seahawks. Noting that their offense and defense will dominate the Patriots later this evening.

Unsurprisingly, The New Day's Kofi Kingston, an unapologetic Patriots fan, believes New England will come out on top tonight. Kingston made it clear he understands that the Pats are the team that no one wants to see win.

Raw Superstars Je'Von Evans and Otis put their support behind the Seahawks. The Creed Brothers of American Made split their picks. While Rusev predicted a 3-0 score, he refused to pick a winner because he doesn't watch American football.

Super Bowl LX could very well be over by halftime

The rest of Kofi Kingston's friends split their support, with Xavier Woods backing the Seahawks and Grayson Waller reluctantly selecting the Patriots. Finally, former AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs, now known as Royce Keys, selected the Seahawks.

Despite the WWE Superstars seemingly being split on tonight's big game, many think it could be a blowout. As Brie Bella said in the video, the Seattle Seahawks are a complete mismatch for the New England Patriots on offense and defense.

If not for the untimely injury to Bo Nix, it's likely that the Patriots wouldn't have gotten past the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship. Many fans believe the Patriots are lucky to be in the position they find themselves in this season, and this writer is inclined to agree.

A beautiful day for a Super Bowl 🤩



Super Bowl LX – 6:30pm ET on NBC pic.twitter.com/JybAn0auwH — NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2026

At the end of the day, I don't expect this game to be close. In fact, I predict it to be far out of reach by the time former WWE Superstar Bad Bunny takes the field to perform his halftime show.

My prediction for tonight's game: Seahawks 34 Patriots 10

