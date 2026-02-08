AEW Collision Results (2/7/26): Tommaso Ciampa Defends the TNT Title for the First Time

Tommaso Ciampa returned to action tonight on AEW Collision to defend his newly won TNT Championship for the first time.

The Psycho Killer faced stiff competition in the form of Roderick Strong and current CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Claudio Castagnoli. Despite the odds, Ciampa emerged from the matchup victorious.

However, it didn't take long for another challenger to step forward looking for a shot at the title.

A high-stakes tag team match also took place this evening that saw the Young Bucks and GOA compete for a spot in this week's Dynamite 3-way #1 contender's matchup to determine FTR's next challengers. In a hotly contested contest, Matt and Nick Jackson scored the big win to join The Rascalz and the mysterious Wild Card team this Wednesday night.

Tonight's show also featured a wild Parking Lot Fight as Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, and The Rascalz took on the team of Big Bill, Bryan Keith, and the Grizzled Young Veterans.

Here's everything you may have missed from the latest episode of Collision from Las Vegas, Nevada.

AEW Collision Results:

Young Bucks defeated GOA to advance to the number one contender's 3-way on Dynamite. Tonight's episode wasted no time getting right to action with a very exciting tag team matchup. The story of the match saw Matt and Nick overcome GOA's power by utilizing their smarts and speed. The finish of the match saw the Bucks hit Bishop Kaun with the Meltzer Driver to score the pinfall victory.

Following the match, FTR and Big Stoke appear on the Tron. Stokely mocks Matt and Nick Jackson for thinking they can win championship gold again in 2026. Dax Harwood said the Young Bucks continue to chase their legacy, but that's something they'll never be able to catch. Harwood said he hopes the Bucks win on Wednesday so they can defeat them one more time.

We hear post-match comments from Brody King following Dynamite. King said it was the biggest win of his career, but he would have an even bigger one next weekend at Grand Slam: Australia.

Renee Paquette is in the ring and brings out AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander to announce her match stipulation with Thekla on Dynamite. Before Statlander can give her answer, she's attacked by the Triangle of Madness and Thekla whips her with a belt. As they leave, Statlander grabs the microphone and announces their match will be a strap match.

Kyle Fletcher is backstage with Lexy Nair. Fletcher is upset about Tommaso Ciampa changing the rules of the TNT Open Challenge and said he doesn't respect that. Kazuchika Okada comes in and tells Fletcher he wants him to step up and claim the next title shot so he can be a champion in Australia next weekend.

Kevin Knight w/ Speedball Mike Bailey defeated Scorpio Sky w/ Christopher Daniels. This was a fun matchup that saw both men trying to one-up the other, which eventually led to Knight picking up another big singles win over a former TNT Champion. The finish of the match saw Knight hit Sky with a UFO Splash to score the pinfall victory.

We get a promo from HOOK, who announces that while Samoa Joe is out injured, he has appointed him in charge of The Opps until he returns.

Mina Shirakawa defeated Viva Van. In a match I assumed would be a quick showcase for Shirakawa, it actually turned into an evenly contested matchup between these two talented performers. The finish of the match saw Shirakawa lock Van in a Figure Four to earn the win via submission.

Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir w/ Jon Moxley defeated Dante Martin and Zayda Steel w/ Christopher Daniels. SkyFlight got some offense in, but this was largely the type of showcase match for the Death Riders I expected from the previous contest that went on a bit too long for my liking. The finish of the match saw Shafir lock Steel in Mother's Milk to pick up the win for her team.

After the match, Wheeler Yuta threatened to shave Zayda Steel's hair. This brought out Orange Cassidy and Toni Storm with a pair of scissors to send the Death Riders running.

We hear post-match comments from MJF following his loss to Brody King on Wednesday. Friedman is furious about Hangman Page getting involved in his match and hopes that Page beats Andrade El Idolo because he hates him. MJF also talks down both El Idolo and King.

Thekla (w/ Sisters of Sin) defeated Brittnie Brooks. This was a complete and utter squash. The match was under one minute long and ended when Thekla hit Brooks with a spear to score the pinfall victory. Thekla whipped Brooks with a strap after the match was over.

Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, and The Rascalz defeated Big Bill, Bryan Keith, and Grizzled Young Veterans in a Parking Lot Fight: This match took place on the top level of a parking garage somewhere in Las Vegas. If you're a fan of these types of matches, you're going to find a lot to enjoy throughout this contest. The finish of the match saw Eddie Kingston DDT Zack Gibson on the roof of a car to score the pinfall victory for his team.

Roderick Strong is backstage with Lexy Nair. Strong said things haven't been going the way he expected, but that's why he answered Tommaso Ciampa's open challenge. Mark Briscoe comes in and says it will be a hell of a fight, and he believes Strong has what it takes to become the TNT Champion. Briscoe said whoever is champion after the night is over, he wants the first shot.

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Claudio Castagnoli and Roderick Strong to retain the TNT Championship. This main event ruled and was precisely the type of hard-hitting affair you'd expect from these three performers. The finish saw Ciampa hit the running knee strike on Strong to score the pinfall victory.

Afterward, Kyle Fletcher makes his way to the ring and grabs the TNT Title away from the ref before handing it over to Ciampa. Fletcher said Ciampa will never fill his shoes and challenged him to a match on Dynamite for the TNT Title so he can enter Grand Slam: Australia with the title. Ciampa accepts, and the match is official. Ciampa and Fletcher have a staredown as AEW Collision goes off the air.

