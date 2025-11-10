Major Update On The Creative Status Of The WWE Women's United States Championship

The WWE Women's United States Championship has a new holder in Chelsea Green, but it's not entirely clear how much the belt will be utilized on WWE television moving forward.

The title was introduced last December during a feud between Green and Michin, with the former winning a tournament to crown the inaugural champion on the Dec. 14, 2024 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. Green would hold the title for 132 days before eventually dropping it to Zelina.

Per a new report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, however, it doesn't appear that the company has had many concrete plans for any of the women who have held the championship.

Sapp was answering questions as part of his Fightful Select Q&A, and was asked about the inconsistent booking of the WWE Women's United States Championship after Green defeated Giulia on SmackDown to win the belt for the second time.

Sapp noted there has never been much of a plan to feature the belt, and that it was quickly created to supplement the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship while Green and Michin were locked in a hot feud without a title.

He would also note that there were no significant creative plans for those with the belt, and that there was never a creative expectation of giving the title any "real time" on television.

WWE U.S. Women's Title vs. WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Booking

Giulia defended the WWE Women's United States Championship just twice on TV before dropping it last week. | WWE

The presentation of both mid-card women's championships could not have been more polarizing in their first year on the main roster, with the Intercontinental Championship receiving significantly more equity.

Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria carried a hot feud over the championship throughout the spring and into the summer of 2025, with Lynch ultimately winning the title from the inaugural champion at WWE Money in the Bank in June. Since then, Lynch has had prominent matches with the likes of Nikki Bella, Maxxine Dupri, and Natalya for the belt, while Bayley has also been involved in the pursuit of the title.

On the contrary, Giulia won the United States Championship from Zelina in June as well, and only had two defenses of it on television, the most recent being a win over Michin in seven minutes and 36 seconds on SmackDown in September. The 31-year-old would go on to lose the belt to Green in a little over a minute and a half on SmackDown this past weekend.

Green has been heavily featured on NXT television as of late as part of her partnership with WWE NXT North American Champion Ethan Page.

