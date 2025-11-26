CM Punk Hopes A Certain Match Closes WWE Survivor Series And It's Not His Own

We are just days away from the 39th annual Survivor Series Premium Live Event and the WWE creative has set up some of the most star-studded match-ups in the show's history.

The Men's and Women's WarGames Matches are returning for the fourth consecutive year, and CM Punk is preparing to step back inside the double cage for the second time in his career.

The World Heavyweight Champion will team with WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Usos, to battle Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Logan Paul. It's an insanely stacked list of participants and the match will very likely be the main event. However, if it was Punk's decision to make, he'd go in a different direction.

Speaking to Kay Adams Wednesday morning on Up & Adams, Punk threw his support behind the Women's WarGames to close the show.

"I think the women should be the main event, selfishly. I do think us guys will main event. There are two titles involved there, though they are not on the line. Star power is off the charts, but I also think the star power is off the charts when it comes to the women."

Punk did admit that he's a little biased considering his wife is in the Women's WarGames Match, but he stands by his choice. Especially considering all the other women who will be locked inside of the cage with her Saturday night at San Diego's Petco Park.

CM Punk loves the women's babyface dream team

Women's WarGames Match | WWE

"AJ Lee coming back to wrestling and being in a cage match is a big deal. She gets to punch Becky Lynch in the face. I can only imagine how good that is going to feel. IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, just a huge All-Star blue-eyed babyface dream team. I can’t wait to see all those girls."

Not only will Saturday mark AJ Lee's WarGames debut, it will be the first cage match of any kind in her career. It's an environment she should take like a duck to water, but her teammates have plenty of experience that she can lean on if necessary.

IYO SKY has competed in more modern day WarGames matches than anyone, with Saturday marking her 7th time wrestling in the match. Ripley, Flair and Bliss are no strangers either and each member of the team will bring a different dynamic to the equation.

"It’s almost like the Breakfast Club," Punk said. "They have their bender, their princess, their nerd, their jock, and their crazy goth. There is something about that team.”

There will also be two championship matches on Saturday. John Cena will defend his Men's Intercontinental Championship against Dominik Mysterio, in what will be the second to last match of his career. And Stephanie Vaquer will put her Women's World Championship on the line against WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

