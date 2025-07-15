WWE-Themed Online Fanatics Casino Games Will Debut Ahead Of SummerSlam
WWE and Fanatics Betting and Gaming have announced an exclusive multi-year licensing agreement that will see the production and distribution of WWE-themed online casino games in the United States this summer.
Under the terms of this agreement, Fanatics Betting and Gaming will have a license to produce WWE-themed online casino games exclusively for Fanatics Casino, which is available on iOS, Android and on the web in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
The online casino games will launch at the end of July, just in time for WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
“We are excited to expand our relationship with WWE to now include an exclusive portfolio of WWE-themed online casino games,” said Chief Business Officer at Fanatics Betting and Gaming Ari Borod. “This is a natural extension of the WWE-Fanatics partnership which already includes global e-commerce, licensed merchandise, memorabilia, as well as producing and distributing a growing lineup of digital shows.”
The WWE-themed online casino games will soon be available include:
· WWE Blackjack
· Raw Multiplier Melee
· SmackDown Big Money Entrance!
· WWE Bonus Rumble Gold Blitz
· WWE Clash of the Wilds
The WWE branded takeover of Fanatics Casino will include exclusive sign up offers from Fanatics and the popular Spin to Win* game will also be getting a very special WWE makeover.
