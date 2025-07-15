Wrestling On FanNation

WWE-Themed Online Fanatics Casino Games Will Debut Ahead Of SummerSlam

WWE and Fanatics are partnering up to put a whole new meaning behind the term "hit me" ahead of SummerSlam.

Rick Ucchino

Fanatics Casino
Fanatics Casino / Fanatics

WWE and Fanatics Betting and Gaming have announced an exclusive multi-year licensing agreement that will see the production and distribution of WWE-themed online casino games in the United States this summer.  

Under the terms of this agreement, Fanatics Betting and Gaming will have a license to produce WWE-themed online casino games exclusively for Fanatics Casino, which is available on iOS, Android and on the web in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The online casino games will launch at the end of July, just in time for WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.  

John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes
John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes / WWE.com

“We are excited to expand our relationship with WWE to now include an exclusive portfolio of WWE-themed online casino games,” said Chief Business Officer at Fanatics Betting and Gaming Ari Borod. “This is a natural extension of the WWE-Fanatics partnership which already includes global e-commerce, licensed merchandise, memorabilia, as well as producing and distributing a growing lineup of digital shows.”

The WWE-themed online casino games will soon be available include:

·       WWE Blackjack

·       Raw Multiplier Melee

·       SmackDown Big Money Entrance!

·       WWE Bonus Rumble Gold Blitz

·       WWE Clash of the Wilds  

The WWE branded takeover of Fanatics Casino will include exclusive sign up offers from Fanatics and the popular Spin to Win* game will also be getting a very special WWE makeover. 

Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

