WWE Will Reportedly Add One More Premium Live Event to the Calendar in 2026

WWE has just two more main roster Premium Live Events left on the schedule this year, but the company is reportedly looking to squeeze at least one more in before the calendar flips to 2027.

After Sunday Night's Main Event in Atlanta, Georgia on September 6, which is a Peacock-exclusive event, the company will be full steam ahead toward Money in the Bank in New Orleans, Louisiana on Saturday, October 10. The only other PLE that has been officially announced by WWE will take place on the Saturday after Thanksgiving when Survivor Series: WarGames emanates from Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Mike Johnson with PWInsider, however, has now reported that WWE will return to Saudi Arabia at some point in November for the annual Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, where the top champions are once again expected to face off against one another.

Who will be fighting for the Men's and Women's Crown Jewel Championships in 2026?

Seth Rollins | WWE

A specific date has not been reported, but save for the November 2 edition of Monday Night Raw, a few Road to Survivor Series: WarGames live events and Survivor Series: WarGames itself, the company's calendar is still wide open in November. That includes every Saturday prior to Thanksgiving.

Last year's Crown Jewel event in Perth, Australia was headlined by then World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defeating then WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to win the 2025 Men's Crown Jewel Championship. The Visionary may have bested The American Nightmare for the first time in his career, but he did so at a great cost. Rollins suffered a torn rotator cuff and wound up missing months of action after undergoing surgery.

Former Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer also knocked off former WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, who was undefeated in 2025 up until that point, to win the Women's Crown Jewel Championship.

If all of the top champions hang onto their respective title belts until Crown Jewel, this year's match-ups will feature a WrestleMania 42 rematch between WWE Champion CM Punk and World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, and Women's World Champion Liv Morgan facing off against Interim WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green, assuming she's cleared for competition by then.

Green suffered a broke orbital bone on the August 7 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, but has been given 30 days by General Manager Nick Aldis to get herself medically cleared.

Mike Johnson also had a bit of news Thursday about WWE's plans for the month of December. Currently, the inaugural John Cena Classic is set to take place some time after Survivor Series: WarGames, but a specific date has not yet been determined by the company.