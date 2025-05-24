WWE Women's United States Championship Match Added To Saturday Night's Main Event
Zelina Vega will be defending her WWE Women's United States Championship against Chelsea Green this Saturday on WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.
On this week's episode of Smackdown, Vega and Green had numerous confrontations. First, they started to brawl backstage, but that fight was interuppted by Piper Niven and Alba Fyre. Later in the night, Vega ran out to the ring to even the odds when Chelsea Green was trying help Niven and Fyre win a tag team match. Now, the two women will settle their score in the ring with a title on the line.
Vega defeated Green to win the Women's United States Championship on April 25. It was her first singles championship win in WWE. As for Green, she was the first-ever Women's US Champion and earned that title by winning a tournament that was created to crown the first champion.
On the first episode of the relaunched Saturday Night's Main Event brand in December, Green defeated Mia Yim in the tournament finals to win the belt.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will air on NBC on Saturday May 24. Other announced matches for the show include Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage Match, Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, CM Punk and Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, and much more.
