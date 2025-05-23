WWE WrestleMania 42 Reportedly Set For Date Change Along With Las Vegas Return
WrestleMania 42 is in a massive state of flux after Thursday's bombshell report that New Orleans was out as the host city for next April's 'Showcase of the Immortals.'
The Big Easy will instead host WWE Money in the Bank in 2026 and receive a different WrestleMania at some point in the future.
The belief amongst many industry insiders is that WWE, while trying to keep plans extremely close to the chest, are working on securing a return trip to Las Vegas next year.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that WWE is closing in on a deal that would see the 'Showcase of the Immortals' emanate from Allegiant Stadium for a second year in a row. Furthermore, the show would take place later in the year than the previously announced plans for New Orleans.
WWE is looking at hosting WrestleMania 42 on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, according to Johnson. Which amounts to a delay of one week from the initial calendar for the event.
By many metrics, WrestleMania 41 in Sin City was the most successful in WWE history. The company set records for viewership, ticket sale revenue, merchandise sales, social media engagement and more. Which could be one of the driving forces to returning to Las Vegas so quickly.
