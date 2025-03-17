Zilla Fatu Teases WWE Debut As History-Making
Is another member of Anoa'i family on his way to WWE?
Zilla Fatu, the son of former two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion Umaga, has long been considered by WWE fans to be a potential addition to The Bloodline saga. However, the company has yet to officially sign him.
Could that change in 2025? In an interview with Tim Hann Rivera at a House of Glory Wrestling event, Fatu teased that it's going to be something "very big" when he eventually debuts and that it will be a history-making moment.
“All I say is, when that time comes, it’s gonna be very big. It's gonna be very impactful, for my family, for my mom, my brothers, my dad, and I can’t wait because it’s going to be very, very special. And we’re going to make history when I debut. Best believe that."- Zilla Fatu
Fatu was also asked what attributes he would bring to the WWE main roster, noting that "just being raw, being uncut" and "not talking through filters" would allow for the best on-screen product with him in the mix.
“I feel like when you’re real, the product is gonna be more authentic. When that happens, when you touch people’s emotions, that’s where you take the story to a whole other level. It’s not even about the wrestling. It’s not about none of that. It’s about the story. So if I can do that and go out there and execute every time, it’s gonna be dangerous for a lot of people."- Zilla Fatu
It was reported by Fightful Select last August that WWE had its eyes on Fatu as The Bloodline drama between Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu unfolded on SmackDown.
The 25-year-old has most recently competed for House of Glory Wrestling and Booker T's Reality of Wrestling.
