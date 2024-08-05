WWE Reportedly Interested in Popular Independent Star for Friday Night SmackDown
WWE might be adding another name to a high-profile faction on the Friday Night SmackDown brand sometime down the road.
It's no secret that The Bloodline is one of the hottest acts in WWE, and the first big indication of a civil war within the faction occurred at the end of SummerSlam 2024.
After being disrespected by Solo Sikoa, who claims he's the new Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns hit a Spear on his cousin during the Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes.
While it's already been reported that former NJPW star, Hikuleo, has been signed and will likely be involved in The Bloodline saga at some point, could independent star Zilla Fatu also be on his way to WWE?
WWE Reportedly Keeping Tabs on Zilla Fatu
Fightful reports that WWE has its eyes on Zilla Fatu, who would likely also be involved in The Bloodline story on Friday Night SmackDown if he were to enter the company. The report notes that Fatu remains with GCW and has not signed a WWE deal at this time.
It was also mentioned that Fatu was in attendance for SummerSlam 2024 after travel issues prevented him from making a GCW show.
WWE continues to benefit from wrestling's "Samoan Dynasty." Over the past few decades, fans have witnessed a slew of talented Samoan wrestlers such as "High Chief" Peter Maivia, Afa and Sika, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Roman Reigns, and many more shine bright on the WWE stage.
By the looks of it, Zilla Fatu's time may not be so far away.
