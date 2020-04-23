2020 NFL Draft Prop Bet: When Will Jerry Jeudy Be Selected?

We've finally made it to draft night! With everything so dramatically different this year, one thing that remains the same is all the last-minute rumors coming in hot and heavy. All of a sudden we are hearing that Tua Tagovailoa could slip out of the top 10, Derrick Brown is looking like he could be a top-five pick, Isaiah Simmons is dropping and so is Jerry Jeudy.

That's right. Jeudy, who was the favorite to be the top wide receiver drafted, is no longer the favorite. William Hill sportsbook has Jeudy's player draft position number set at 12.5 with juice to the under at -140. Having access to a live odds page will be very important in the hours leading up to the draft because I think the juice on Jeudy could change drastically over the next few hours.

The reason why Jeudy is dropping is because of a report that a pair of teams at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine expressed concerns about his left knee. Jeudy did have knee surgery, but his team says that he is healthy and will be able to play without limitations. Jeudy had the surgery in April 2018 and played with no issues since then.

Some around the NFL are starting to believe that Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb will be the first wide receiver taken in the draft. There are also reports that Jeudy's teammate, Henry Ruggs III, could be drafted ahead of him.

Yesterday as I was putting together my bets, I placed a wager on FanDuel Sportsbook for Jeudy to be drafted before CeeDee Lamb at -102. Less than 24 hours later, Lamb is now -210 to be drafted ahead of Jeudy.

The New York Jets currently have the 11th pick in the draft and they have a major need at wide receiver. The Jets also have a need at tackle and it's starting to look like that's the direction they will go. SI's Jets publisher Kristian Dyer writes, "There are just too many pressing needs for the Jets to go wide receiver in the first round, especially if taking a playmaker on offense means ignoring the major needs at left tackle."

The Las Vegas Raiders have the 12th pick in the draft and they also need wide receiver help. However, with this class being so deep, the Raiders could wait to get a wide receiver later on in the draft (like at pick No. 19).

If I had it to do over again, I would not have made that bet on Jeudy over Lamb. I will stand by saying that Jeudy is the best receiver in this class, but I would bet the over on his draft position prop.

The Play: OVER pick 12.5 (+110)

MORE FROM SI GAMBLING:

SI's 2020 NFL Draft Prop Betting Guide

NFL Mock Draft: Vegas Odds Predict First Round

SI Gambling's Favorite 2020 NFL Draft Prop Bets

When Will D'Andre Swift Be Selected?