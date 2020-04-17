SI Gambling's Favorite 2020 NFL Draft Prop Bets

Our gambling analysts get together to share their favorite 2020 NFL Draft prop bet. Check them out because you may want to wager on them as well.

The 2020 NFL Draft is just days away and there's so much to bet on. Dozens and dozens of prop bets are being offered by sportsbooks—and have been covered in depth by SI Gambing—so it can be hard to keep track of them all. Not to worry!

We here at SI Gambling have put together our collection of personal best bets for the upcoming draft. Check them out and see if you want to get in on the action too.

Frankie Taddeo's Best Bet: Derrick Brown U8.5 (+105)

From all indications, many mock drafts have Brown either landing with Carolina at No. 7, Arizona at No. 8 or Jacksonville at No. 9. I don’t see Brown falling out of the top 10 at this point. I believe Brown will “beat the odds” once again on draft night and be drafted higher than the oddsmakers are projecting.

Favorite ticket held: Tua Tagovailoa 3rd QB drafted (+150)

Corey Parson's Best Bet: First Three Picks Exact Order - Joe Burrow, Chase Young, Jeff Okudah (+135)

Outside of a team moving up in the draft to take a quarterback, this should be the order of the first three picks of the draft. It presents good value at +135, too. Joe Burrow is -7000 to be the first overall pick, Chase Young is -1220 to be the second overall pick in the draft and his Ohio State teammate Jeff Okudah is +105 to be the third pick of the draft. That makes this bet a pretty simple one for me to make.

Roy Larking's Best Bet: CeeDee Lamb U12.5 (-110)

CeeDee Lamb and Jerry Jeudy are in a tight race to be the first wide receiver selected. I see the New York Jets at No. 11 or the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 12 selecting Lamb, which makes UNDER the winning side on this prop.

Jaime Eisner's Best Bet: Defense>Offense in Round 1 (+155)

In my latest mock draft for Sports Illustrated, I have 15 offensive and 17 defensive players going in the opening round. A late run on defenders puts the underdogs on top. One other factor to consider is the ability to push. I believe more defensive players get drafted in Round 1 anyway, but having the push opportunity on top of +155 odds makes this an attractive wager.

Favorite ticket held: Henry Ruggs III 1st WR drafted (+650)

MORE FROM SI GAMBLING:

Bob and Julie Wischusen are Silent Heroes During COVID-19 Crisis

When Will Henry Ruggs III Be Selected in the NFL Draft?

2020 NFL Draft: Which Team Takes Jerry Jeudy?

When Will Jonathan Taylor Be Selected in the NFL Draft?

2020 NFL Draft: Which Team Will Draft Isaiah Simmons?

Bet on These 3 NFL Teams to Make the Playoffs