2020 NFL Prop Bet - Jerry Jeudy vs CeeDee Lamb: Who's Drafted First?

Jerry Jeudy or CeeDee Lamb? Which wide receiver comes off the board first in the 2020 NFL Draft? We break down this prop bet.

Our daily prop bet today looks at the two best wide receivers in the 2020 NFL Draft: Alabama's Jerry Jeudy and Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb. This year's wide receiver class is very deep, but these two are some of the top wide receiver prospects to enter the league in a while. To show you how close these two are rated, SI's Kevin Hanson has Jeudy ranked 8th and Lamb ranked 9th in his latest big board.

FanDuel Sportsbook has a prop bet where you can wager on which one of these talented wide receivers are drafted first. If you like Jeudy to be selected first, that wager pays -126. If you like Lamb to be selected first, that wager pays -102.

The New York Jets have the 11th pick in the draft and they need wide receiver help, but they also need offensive line help. I think the Jets will draft an offensive tackle at that spot. With the next pick, I think the Raiders take a wide receiver.

Lamb has really closed the gap in the past month, as Jeudy appeared to be a lock to be the first wide receiver taken but many NFL talent evaluators are starting to think Lamb may be the better prospect. In most seasons, Lamb would be the top wide receiver. I think the dynamic talent of Jeudy will be too hard to pass up, though.

Jeudy has all the skills, he has a great set of hands and catches everything. He runs routes extremely well and he has the athleticism to score whenever he gets the ball in his hands. Both wide receivers should be future stars in the NFL but Jeudy is too talented to pass up.

The Play: Jeudy (-126)