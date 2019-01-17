Report: Minnesota School District Reviewing Trump Flag Displayed at HS Basketball Game

A Minnesota school district is looking into an incident after a flag supporting President Donald Trump's reelection appeared at high school basketball game.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 17, 2019

A Minnesota school district is looking into an incident after a flag supporting President Donald Trump's reelection appeared at high school basketball game, reports the Star Tribune.

According to the Tribune, the investigation comes after Minneapolis Roosevelt High School boys basketball coach Michael Walker questioned in a now deleted Facebook post why young fans at a road game displayed the flag. Roosevelt was playing the game in Jordan on Tuesday night. 

According to the Star Tribune, Walker posted a photo of young fans with the flag draped over spectators in the front row. The flag read, "Trump 2020 Keep America Great!" Other fans were in American flag patterned clothing.

"I coach a predominantly black inner city high school team," Walker wrote in his Facebook post, according to the paper. "We go out to a rural area in Jordan, MN and this is there. Please explain how and why this is appropriate at a high school basketball game?" There were hashtags in addition to the message.

Jordan school district superintendent Matt Helgerson released a statement that said he regretted that "Roosevelt players and their coaching staff, fans and community were made to feel uncomfortable, as it is always our intent to graciously host our opponents," according to the Star Tribune. He added the matter is being reviewed in conjunction with the Minneapolis School District and Roosevelt High School.

One parent, Bridget Kahn, said her son and his friends took the flags that belonged to her to the game as part of a planned "USA blackout theme night." 

Kahn told the newspaper that the Roosevelt team remained in the locker room during the national anthem before. The superintendent confirmed this. Minneapolis schools spokesman Dirk Tedmon told the Tribune that Roosevelt had been doing this at both home and away games, and the Jordan team was made aware of this before the game.

Helgerson said the U.S. theme was not a school-sponsored event. He said the school is determining if the flag violated district policy. Tedmon said the Minneapolis district does "not allow political advertising" at games it hosts, according to the Tribune.

