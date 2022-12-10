A high school football state championship game ended in controversy on Saturday afternoon following a questionable touchdown call by the officials.

In the Georgia Class 3A title game between Cedar Grove (11–2) and Sandy Creek (12–2), Cedar Grove led 17–14 with 59 seconds remaining. Sandy Creek, however, had the ball deep in opposing territory and lined up for a play on third-and-goal from the 2-yard line at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta.

The quarterback took the direct snap and ran to the right, behind a collection of blockers. Unfortunately for him, he was met by two defenders right at the line of scrimmage and was brought down to the ground quickly.

Though Sandy Creek appeared to come up at least a yard short of the goal line, officials signaled for a touchdown. The result of the call and subsequent extra point gave Sandy Creek a 21–17 lead with less than a minute remaining.

That result would hold as Sandy Creek claimed a 21–17 victory. The win gave the team its fourth state title in the past 15 years after winning in 2009, 2010 and 2012.