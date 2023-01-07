Bronny James Pulls Off Iconic LeBron High School Dunk During Game

Bronny James has already shown an early knack for emulating his father, Lakers superstar LeBron James. Though only a high school senior at Sierra Canyon, Bronny seems to be able to dip into LeBron’s dunk package at-will and on Friday night he dusted off one of the all-time great’s most iconic slams.

During a game against Chaminade on Friday night, the Sierra Canyon star found himself with a clear path to the basket and plenty of runway to get acrobatic. Bronny did exactly that, breaking out an “Eastbay Funk Dunk,” going through his legs in mid-air before flushing the ball through the hoop.

Unsurprisingly, the crowd in attendance burst into pandemonium at the sight of the 18-year-old’s show-stopping slam.

Bronny’s Friday highlight reel dunk was just the latest example of the striking similarities between his athleticism and his father’s. In fact, the Eastbay slam was reminiscent of one of LeBron’s most memorable high school dunks way back in 2003 when he was in his final year at St. Vincent-St. Mary in Ohio.

LeBron, ever the champion of his sons on the basketball court, saw Bronny’s dunk on Friday and took to Instagram to commend him on the jaw-dropping move.

“Man what!!!!!!!! Yo you’re really on 1 @bronny!!” the 38-year-old James wrote on his Instagram story.

Over the past few years, LeBron has maintained time and time again that he hopes to play with his eldest son in the NBA one day. Though he amended that plan in an interview with ESPN on Friday, acknowledging that he’d be willing to play against Bronny in the NBA if it mean they could share a court together, seeing father and son throw lobs to one another is a dream for just about every basketball fan.