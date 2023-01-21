Bronny James Responds to Report He Is Down to Three Schools

Hours after Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reported that Bronny James had narrowed down his college choices to a final three, the high school senior sent a clear message about his current standing.

According to the report, James is expected to choose between Ohio State, USC and Oregon. It’s believed that he will make a decision following Sierra Canyon’s basketball season, which will end sometime in late February or early March.

Shortly after the report emerged, James confirmed that the three schools named in the report are options, but that his recruitment remains open.

“I’m still open, but those are options,” James told Joe Tipton of On3.

One school notably left out of the LA Times report was Memphis, which had supposedly been actively recruiting James over the summer.

The recruitment of Bronny, LeBron James’s eldest son, has been heavily discussed in recent years as the all-time great has made his desire to play with his sons well-known. However, Savannah James told Sports Illustrated that Bronny was looking forward to attending college instead of potentially playing a year elsewhere and then seeking an opportunity in the NBA.

“Bronny wants to have a college career,” she said. “I think it would be really cool for him to start with collegiate basketball, just to start his legacy there.”

James currently plays high school basketball at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles. The school boasts an 18–4 record and sits atop its division as of late January, setting the stage for Bronny to play in a number of high-stakes games in the coming weeks.