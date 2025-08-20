4-star forward MJ Madison transferring to Prolific Prep
Madison has received Division I offers from West Virginia, Syracuse and more
MJ Madison, a four-star Division I prospect out of Atlanta, is leaving Long Island Lutheran transferring to Prolific Prep (Calif.) for his senior season.
Prolific Prep confirmed reports about the 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward’s move to the Crew on social media.
Madison has received offers from West Virginia, Syracuse, Georgia, Virginia Tech, Penn State and other Division I programs so far.
Prolific Prep is coming off a 2024-25 season in which they went 35-6 and reached the Chipotle Nationals semifinal round.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Published