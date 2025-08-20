High School

4-star forward MJ Madison transferring to Prolific Prep

Madison has received Division I offers from West Virginia, Syracuse and more

Kevin L. Smith

Four-star forward MJ Madison is leaving Long Island Lutheran and transferring to Prolific Prep for his senior season.
Four-star forward MJ Madison is leaving Long Island Lutheran and transferring to Prolific Prep for his senior season. / Long Island Lutheran Instagram

MJ Madison, a four-star Division I prospect out of Atlanta, is leaving Long Island Lutheran transferring to Prolific Prep (Calif.) for his senior season.

Prolific Prep confirmed reports about the 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward’s move to the Crew on social media.

Madison has received offers from West Virginia, Syracuse, Georgia, Virginia Tech, Penn State and other Division I programs so far.

Prolific Prep is coming off a 2024-25 season in which they went 35-6 and reached the Chipotle Nationals semifinal round.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.