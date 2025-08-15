4-Star Linebacker Izayia Williams Flips Commitment to Florida State
Four-star senior linebacker Izayia Williams, out of Tavares High School, has had a roller coaster recruitment period, where he flipped his commitment from Ole Miss to Florida State on Friday, according to John Garcia Jr. of Rivals.
Williams chose the Seminoles over Louisville, Ole Miss, Syracuse, and several others.
Williams With A Big Recruitment Timeline Before Making Final Decision
Williams was originally committed to Louisville back in 2023, before de-committing in January of 2024. A few months later, Williams committed to Syracuse before announcing a change of plans in August of 2024.
His first commitment to the Seminoles came in September of 2024 before announcing his de-commitment in November of 2024. In March, Williams flipped his commitment once again, announcing he was planning to stay in-state and play for the University of Florida, but his commitment with the Gators lasted just two months before flipping once again to Ole Miss.
"I'm all in with Florida State", Williams told Rivals on Friday. "They keep a consistent relationship with me, even when I de-committed from there; it meant a lot," Williams added.
Williams is rated as the No. 62 player in the nation, the No. 3 linebacker, and the No. 8 overall player in the state of Florida for the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.
Williams underwent knee surgery that will delay the start of his senior season, where he injured his knee during their spring game back in May.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker is coming off a stellar junior season, where he was credited with 125 total tackles (15 Tackles For Loss), 4.0 sacks, and an interception on the defensive end. On offense, Williams was credited with 23 carries for 423 yards and six touchdowns. He also caught five passes for 97 yards and four touchdowns as a wide receiver.
Williams plans to be in Tallahassee for Florida State's season opener on August 30th, when they will host Alabama.
247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins on Williams:
Supercharged linebacker with the athletic juice to make headlines at the NFL Scouting Combine one day, but one that is still discovering all of his capabilities. Owns elite speed and explosion scores for someone that’s already pushing 215 pounds and has one of the more unique track and field profiles in the class. Closes gaps with jurisdiction and can turn into a mallet as he slams opponents. Owns rare sideline-to-sideline range with his gallop and has continued to improve depth perception as a drop-coverage defender. Should in theory be able to offer some alignment flexibility at his next stop as he has flashed the ability to dip and rip while taxing the edge. Suitable as an open-field tackler at this stage, but has to get better at consistently putting himself in favorable positions. Improved stack skills will also go a long way. Could fit into a variety of different schemes and role will likely hinge on how he fills into his larger features as he’s on the younger side. A bit of a big fish in a small pond, but looked the part for stretches in a best-on-best setting at the annual Under Armour All-America Game. Should be viewed as a full-tilt, second-level defender with true three-down capabilities and all-conference potential if it all comes together.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
Be sure to Bookmark High School On SI for all of the latest high school football news.