2024 Alabama high school football schedules released
It is time to start circling dates on the calendar for this year's can't-miss games as 2024 Alabama high school football schedules have been released for the upcoming AHSAA season.
The season kicks off for most teams the week of August 23, and it will conclude with the 2024 AHSAA state championships taking place December 4-6.
2024 Alabama high school football schedules for all teams in every division are available on SBLive Alabama, where you can also find live Alabama high school football scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.
2024 Alabama AHSAA high school football season schedule
Here is a look at the full 2024 AHSAA high school football season schedule:
- August 5: First practice
- August 22: First contests
- November 1: End of regular season
- November 8: First round of playoffs
- November 15: Second round of playoffs
- November 22: Third round of playoffs
- November 29: Fourth round of playoffs
- December 4-6: AHSAA Super 7 Championships*
* The 2024 AHSAA high school football Super 7 state championships will be played at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
Can't decide which team's schedule you want to check out first? You could always start with those at the top of the list in SBLive Alabama's 2023 final rankings.
- Central (Phenix City) Red Devils
- Mary G. Montgomery Vikings
- Thompson Warriors
- Auburn Tigers
- Enterprise Wildcats
