5 Things We Learned from this week's AHSAA football action
You truly never know how each week will play out in Alabama high school football. AHSAA football is crazy every single week and Week 4 was no different, with upsets all across the state.
We learned a lot and let's get into it.
Saint James keeps finding ways to win region games
The Saint James Trojans had a tough start to the season, losing two non-region games in not particularly close fashion. The Trojans, however, got on-track with a 7-6 victory over Bullock County, as they prepared for a meeting this week with historic program Handley.
Saint James enter Friday's contest on a 24 game region win streak and you can now make it 25.
The Trojans last region loss was a 2020, 47-41, overtime setback to Alabama Christian. Against Handley on Friday night, the Trojans never trailed and walked away with a 21-18 victory. It was the first time Saint James had defeated Handley since 2003 as the team put itself back into the playoff conversation.
Vestavia Hills gets back on track with a dominant performance
Vestavia Hills started the year off slow, going 0-3. However last week the Rebels showed improvement only losing by four points to 7A power Hewitt-Trussville. Friday, they took on Hillcrest Tuscaloosa, and dominated the Patriots, 49-17. Many expected Hillcrest to beat Vestavia Hills but the Rebels had different plans. Vestavia Hills snapped a three game losing streak and the Patriots are a very young team this year. It may not be their year, but they are certainly building something for the near future.
Auburn proves it is one of the best teams in 7A
Auburn went on the road to Enterprise and dominated the Wildcats, 53-22. It felt like Auburn was out to prove something this week. Auburn lost last year when it hosted Enterprise, but the Tigers made sure that would not be the case this time around. Outside of its close rivalry victory over Opelika, Auburn has handled all of the teams they have played, including the number Enterprise. Auburn has proved it is one of the teams to beat and could be considered to be one of the favorites in Class 7A. Next week Auburn should be able to handle J.A.G. but will then be tested against 5A Moody.
Wadley should be the favorite for the 1A title
The Wadley Bulldogs have dominated teams this year, regardless of classification. They have played 3A teams and dominated, 2A teams and dominated, and they have started off hot in 1A competition. They will have two more 3A tests this season, Glenwood and Lee Scott. Wadley has outscored opponents 215-41 this season. With Jaquez Wilkes, a four star prospect in the backfield and on defense, the Bulldogs should be favored to win the rest of their games.
Hoover is better than people thought they would
Hoover went through a lot this previous offseason. With a coaching change and the new coach stepping down in August, a lot of people thought the Buccaneers would be in for another tough season. However outside of a slip up against rival Spain Park, Hoover has shown they are a tough team. Beating Hewitt-Trussville in a rainy battle. They also went on the road and defeated Western from Davie Florida.
Hoover will take on one of its old foes, the Prattville Lions. Hoover and Prattville used to play for state titles, as they faced one another for six state championships. It should be another installment for these two great programs.