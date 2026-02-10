Alabama (AHSAA) High School Boys Basketball Playoff Schedule & Scores - February 10, 2026
There are 48 games scheduled across Alabama on Tuesday, February 10, including four games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Alabama high school boys basketball scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as No. 22 Cullman heads to No. 23 Jasper and No. 1 Gadsden City hosts Fort Payne.
Alabama High School Boys Basketball Playoff Games To Watch - Tuesday, February 10
With seven games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Alabama high school boys basketball season rolls on.
AHSAA Class 7A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10
There are 0 games scheduled in the AHSAA 7A classification on Tuesday, February 10. You can follow every game on our AHSAA Class 7A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
View full AHSAA Class 7A Scoreboard
AHSAA Class 6A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10
There are five games scheduled in the AHSAA 6A classification on Tuesday, February 10. You can follow every game on our AHSAA Class 6A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
View full AHSAA Class 6A Scoreboard
AHSAA Class 5A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10
There are seven games scheduled in the AHSAA 5A classification on Tuesday, February 10. You can follow every game on our AHSAA Class 5A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
View full AHSAA Class 5A Scoreboard
AHSAA Class 4A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10
There are 10 games scheduled in the AHSAA 4A classification on Tuesday, February 10. You can follow every game on our AHSAA Class 4A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
View full AHSAA Class 4A Scoreboard
AHSAA Class 3A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10
There are 11 games scheduled in the AHSAA 3A classification on Tuesday, February 10. You can follow every game on our AHSAA Class 3A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
View full AHSAA Class 3A Scoreboard
AHSAA Class 2A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10
There are seven games scheduled in the AHSAA 2A classification on Tuesday, February 10. You can follow every game on our AHSAA Class 2A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
View full AHSAA Class 2A Scoreboard
AHSAA Class 1A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10
There are eight games scheduled in the AHSAA 1A classification on Tuesday, February 10. You can follow every game on our AHSAA Class 1A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
View full AHSAA Class 1A Scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.