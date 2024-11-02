High School

Alabama (AHSAA) high school football 2024 playoff brackets, matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Alabama high school football playoff brackets for every classification

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Auburn High School plays Bob Jones High School in the first round of the 2024 Alabama high school football playoffs.
Auburn High School plays Bob Jones High School in the first round of the 2024 Alabama high school football playoffs. / Anna Foster/acf_.photography

The 2024 Alabama high school football playoffs are here, and High School on SI has brackets for all seven classifications in Alabama.

The playoffs begin on Friday, November 8 around the state. You can follow all the action on High School on SI's Alabama high school football scores page.

>>Alabama high school football brackets<<

Click on each classification to see the bracket.

Alabama (AHSAA) High School Football 2024 Playoff Brackets

Class 1A Bracket

First Round Matchups (Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.)

McKenzie vs. Keith

University Charter vs. Milary

Maplesville vs. Florala

Sweet Water vs. Choctaw County

Leroy vs. Pickens Academy

Autauga Academy vs. Georgiana

Linden vs. Southern Choctaw

Elba vs. Verbena

Wadley vs. Valley Head

Meek vs. Hubbertville

Spring Garden vs. Victory Christian

Berry vs. Addison

Lynn vs. Cherokee

Appalachian vs. Donoho

Hackleburg vs. Pickens County

Winterboro vs. Ragland

Class 2A Bracket

First Round Matchups (Nov. 8)

Cottonwood vs. Lanett

Goshen vs. Washington County

Reeltown vs. Houston County

J.U. Blacksher vs. Luverne

Clarke County vs. Zion Chapel

Loachapoka vs. Ariton

Highland Home vs. St. Luke's Episcopal

Providence Christian vs. Horseshoe Bend

Southeastern vs. Red Bay

Pleasant Valley vs. Sulligent

Winston County vs. Cold Springs

Vincent vs. Sand Rock

Tuscaloosa Academy vs. North Sand Mountain

Decatur Heritage Christian vs. Susan Moore

Pisgah vs, Aliceville

Falkville vs. Lexington

Class 3A Bracket

First Round Matchups (Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.)

Montgomery Academy vs. Dadeville

Southside - Selma vs. Hillcrest - Evergreen

Glenwood vs. Alabama Christian Academy

Bayside Academy vs. Hale County

T.R. Miller vs. Thorsby

Randolph County vs. Trinity Presbyterian

Thomasville vs. Excel

Houston Academy vs. Beulah

Piedmont vs. Collinsville

Lauderdale County vs. Vinemont

Fyffe vs. Ohatchee

Gordo vs. Rogers

Winfield vs. Colbert County

Sylvania vs. Weaver

Mars Hill Bible vs. Midfield

Locust vs. Geraldine

Class 4A Bracket

First Round Matchups (Nov. 8)

Dale County vs. Fairfield

St. Jame vs. W.S. Neal

Pleasant Grove vs. Straughn

St. Michael Catholic vs. Handley

Jackson vs. Bullock County

Bibb County vs. Opp

Tallassee vs. Mobile Christian

Ashford vs. Oak Grove

Cherokee County vs. Westminster Christian

Central - Florence vs. Hamilton

North Jackson vs. Alexandria

Dora vs. Brooks

Good Hope vs. Hatton

Randolph School vs. Anniston

West Morgan vs. Fayette County

Hokes Bluff vs. Madison Academy

Class 5A Bracket

First Round Matchups (Nov. 8)

Montgomery Catholic vs. Holtville

Shelby County vs. Citronelle

Central of Clay County vs. Greenville

Williamson vs. Northside

Vigor vs. Sipsey Valley

Beauregard vs. Eufala

Demopolis vs. UMS-Wright Prep

Andalusia vs. Elmore County

Moody vs. Arab

Russellville vs. Wenonah

Scottsboro vs. Jacksonville

Ramsay vs. Ardmore

Corner vs. Lawrence County

Boaz vs. Center Point

Fairview vs. G.W. Carver

Leeds vs. Guntersville

Class 6A Bracket

First Round Matchups (Nov. 8)

Pike Road vs. Bessemer City

Helena vs. St. Paul's Episcopal

Hueytown vs. Percy Julian

Spanish Forst vs. Benjamin Russell

Saraland vs. Chelsea

McAdory vs. Wetumpka

Spain Park vs. McGill-Toolen

Russell County vs. Northridge

Oxford vs. Buckhorn

Hartselle vs. Minor

Fort Payne vs. Pell City

Homewood vs. Athens

A.H. Parker vs. Cullman

Southside vs. Mountain Brook

Muscle Shoals vs. Mortimer Jordan

Clay-Chalkville vs. Gadsden City

Class 7A Bracket

First Round Matchups (Nov. 8)

Auburn vs. Bob Jones

Thompson vs. Daphne

Austin vs. Enterprise

Baker vs. Heritt-Trussville

Mary G. Montgomery vs. Vestavia Hills

James Clemens vs. Central - Phenix City

Hoover vs. Fairhope

Opelika vs. Florence

2024 ALABAMA FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Alabama high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

WATCH AHSAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

Follow SBLive Alabama throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Jack Butler, SBLive Sports
JACK BUTLER, SBLIVE SPORTS

Jack Butler is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Minnesota and Michigan. 

Home/Alabama