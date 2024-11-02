Alabama (AHSAA) high school football 2024 playoff brackets, matchups, game times
The 2024 Alabama high school football playoffs are here, and High School on SI has brackets for all seven classifications in Alabama.
The playoffs begin on Friday, November 8 around the state. You can follow all the action on High School on SI's Alabama high school football scores page.
Click on each classification to see the bracket.
Alabama (AHSAA) High School Football 2024 Playoff Brackets
Class 1A Bracket
First Round Matchups (Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.)
McKenzie vs. Keith
University Charter vs. Milary
Maplesville vs. Florala
Sweet Water vs. Choctaw County
Leroy vs. Pickens Academy
Autauga Academy vs. Georgiana
Linden vs. Southern Choctaw
Elba vs. Verbena
Wadley vs. Valley Head
Meek vs. Hubbertville
Spring Garden vs. Victory Christian
Berry vs. Addison
Lynn vs. Cherokee
Appalachian vs. Donoho
Hackleburg vs. Pickens County
Winterboro vs. Ragland
Class 2A Bracket
First Round Matchups (Nov. 8)
Cottonwood vs. Lanett
Goshen vs. Washington County
Reeltown vs. Houston County
J.U. Blacksher vs. Luverne
Clarke County vs. Zion Chapel
Loachapoka vs. Ariton
Highland Home vs. St. Luke's Episcopal
Providence Christian vs. Horseshoe Bend
Southeastern vs. Red Bay
Pleasant Valley vs. Sulligent
Winston County vs. Cold Springs
Vincent vs. Sand Rock
Tuscaloosa Academy vs. North Sand Mountain
Decatur Heritage Christian vs. Susan Moore
Pisgah vs, Aliceville
Falkville vs. Lexington
Class 3A Bracket
First Round Matchups (Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.)
Montgomery Academy vs. Dadeville
Southside - Selma vs. Hillcrest - Evergreen
Glenwood vs. Alabama Christian Academy
Bayside Academy vs. Hale County
T.R. Miller vs. Thorsby
Randolph County vs. Trinity Presbyterian
Thomasville vs. Excel
Houston Academy vs. Beulah
Piedmont vs. Collinsville
Lauderdale County vs. Vinemont
Fyffe vs. Ohatchee
Gordo vs. Rogers
Winfield vs. Colbert County
Sylvania vs. Weaver
Mars Hill Bible vs. Midfield
Locust vs. Geraldine
Class 4A Bracket
First Round Matchups (Nov. 8)
Dale County vs. Fairfield
St. Jame vs. W.S. Neal
Pleasant Grove vs. Straughn
St. Michael Catholic vs. Handley
Jackson vs. Bullock County
Bibb County vs. Opp
Tallassee vs. Mobile Christian
Ashford vs. Oak Grove
Cherokee County vs. Westminster Christian
Central - Florence vs. Hamilton
North Jackson vs. Alexandria
Dora vs. Brooks
Good Hope vs. Hatton
Randolph School vs. Anniston
West Morgan vs. Fayette County
Hokes Bluff vs. Madison Academy
Class 5A Bracket
First Round Matchups (Nov. 8)
Montgomery Catholic vs. Holtville
Shelby County vs. Citronelle
Central of Clay County vs. Greenville
Williamson vs. Northside
Vigor vs. Sipsey Valley
Beauregard vs. Eufala
Demopolis vs. UMS-Wright Prep
Andalusia vs. Elmore County
Moody vs. Arab
Russellville vs. Wenonah
Scottsboro vs. Jacksonville
Ramsay vs. Ardmore
Corner vs. Lawrence County
Boaz vs. Center Point
Fairview vs. G.W. Carver
Leeds vs. Guntersville
Class 6A Bracket
First Round Matchups (Nov. 8)
Pike Road vs. Bessemer City
Helena vs. St. Paul's Episcopal
Hueytown vs. Percy Julian
Spanish Forst vs. Benjamin Russell
Saraland vs. Chelsea
McAdory vs. Wetumpka
Spain Park vs. McGill-Toolen
Russell County vs. Northridge
Oxford vs. Buckhorn
Hartselle vs. Minor
Fort Payne vs. Pell City
Homewood vs. Athens
A.H. Parker vs. Cullman
Southside vs. Mountain Brook
Muscle Shoals vs. Mortimer Jordan
Clay-Chalkville vs. Gadsden City
Class 7A Bracket
First Round Matchups (Nov. 8)
Auburn vs. Bob Jones
Thompson vs. Daphne
Austin vs. Enterprise
Baker vs. Heritt-Trussville
Mary G. Montgomery vs. Vestavia Hills
James Clemens vs. Central - Phenix City
Hoover vs. Fairhope
Opelika vs. Florence
