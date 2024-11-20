High School

Alabama (AHSAA) high school football 2024 playoff brackets, matchups, game times (11/20/2024)

High School on SI has all the 2024 Alabama high school football playoff brackets for every classification

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Wetumpka's Terrance Thomas (1) is stopped by Muscle Shoals' Jackson Bratton (2) at Hohenberg Stadium in Wetumpka, Ala., on Friday October 25, 2019.
Wetumpka's Terrance Thomas (1) is stopped by Muscle Shoals' Jackson Bratton (2) at Hohenberg Stadium in Wetumpka, Ala., on Friday October 25, 2019. / Mickey Welsh / Advertiser, Montgomery Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The 2024 Alabama high school football playoffs are on to the third round and, and in Class 7A, the semifinals. High School on SI has brackets for all seven classifications in Alabama.

The second round is on Friday, November 15. You can follow all the action on High School on SI's Alabama high school football scores page.

>>Alabama high school football brackets<<

Click on each classification to see the bracket.

Alabama (AHSAA) High School Football 2024 Playoff Brackets

Class 1A Bracket

Third Round Matchups (Nov. 22 at 7 p.m.)

Millry vs. Maplesville

Elba vs. Georgiana

Berry vs. Wadley

Lynn vs. Hackleburg

Class 2A Bracket

Third Round Matchups (Nov. 22 at 7 p.m.)

Reeltown vs. Cottonwood

Ariton vs. Highland Home

Sulligent vs. Winston County

Tuscaloosa Academy vs. Pisgah

Class 3A Bracket

Third Round Matchups (Nov. 22 at 7 p.m.)

Southside - Selma vs. Bayside Academy

T.R. Miller vs. Houston Academy

Piedmont vs. Fyffe

Mars Hill Bubble vs. Winfield

Class 4A Bracket

Third Round Matchups (Nov. 22)

Fairfield vs. St. Michael Catholic

Jackson vs. Tallassee

Brooks vs. Cherokee County

West Morgan vs. Anniston

Class 5A Bracket

Third Round Matchups (Nov. 22)

Montgomery Catholic vs. Central of Clay County

Vigor vs. UMS-Wright Prep

Moody vs. Ramsay

Leeds vs. Corner

Class 6A Bracket

Third Round Matchups (Nov. 22)

Pike Road vs. Hueytown

Saraland vs. Spain Park

Oxford vs. Fort Payne

A. H. Parker vs. Muscle Shoals

Class 7A Bracket

Semifinal Matchups (Nov. 22)

Thompson vs. Enterprise

Central - Phenix City vs. Hoover

2024 ALABAMA FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Alabama high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

WATCH AHSAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

Follow SBLive Alabama throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Jack Butler, SBLive Sports
JACK BUTLER, SBLIVE SPORTS

Jack Butler is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Minnesota and Michigan. 

Home/Alabama