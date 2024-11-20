Alabama (AHSAA) high school football 2024 playoff brackets, matchups, game times (11/20/2024)
The 2024 Alabama high school football playoffs are on to the third round and, and in Class 7A, the semifinals. High School on SI has brackets for all seven classifications in Alabama.
The second round is on Friday, November 15. You can follow all the action on High School on SI's Alabama high school football scores page.
>>Alabama high school football brackets<<
Click on each classification to see the bracket.
Alabama (AHSAA) High School Football 2024 Playoff Brackets
Class 1A Bracket
Third Round Matchups (Nov. 22 at 7 p.m.)
Millry vs. Maplesville
Elba vs. Georgiana
Berry vs. Wadley
Lynn vs. Hackleburg
Class 2A Bracket
Third Round Matchups (Nov. 22 at 7 p.m.)
Reeltown vs. Cottonwood
Ariton vs. Highland Home
Sulligent vs. Winston County
Tuscaloosa Academy vs. Pisgah
Class 3A Bracket
Third Round Matchups (Nov. 22 at 7 p.m.)
Southside - Selma vs. Bayside Academy
T.R. Miller vs. Houston Academy
Piedmont vs. Fyffe
Mars Hill Bubble vs. Winfield
Class 4A Bracket
Third Round Matchups (Nov. 22)
Fairfield vs. St. Michael Catholic
Jackson vs. Tallassee
Brooks vs. Cherokee County
West Morgan vs. Anniston
Class 5A Bracket
Third Round Matchups (Nov. 22)
Montgomery Catholic vs. Central of Clay County
Vigor vs. UMS-Wright Prep
Moody vs. Ramsay
Leeds vs. Corner
Class 6A Bracket
Third Round Matchups (Nov. 22)
Pike Road vs. Hueytown
Saraland vs. Spain Park
Oxford vs. Fort Payne
A. H. Parker vs. Muscle Shoals
Class 7A Bracket
Semifinal Matchups (Nov. 22)
Thompson vs. Enterprise
Central - Phenix City vs. Hoover
2024 ALABAMA FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM
Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Alabama high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
WATCH AHSAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK
Follow SBLive Alabama throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App