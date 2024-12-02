High School

Alabama (AHSAA) high school football 2024 playoff championship matchups, game times, brackets (12/2/2024)

High School on SI has all the 2024 Alabama high school football playoff brackets for every classification

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Saraland's Tamidrae Sewer (5) forces Pike Road's Omari Smith (0) out of bounds during their AHSAA football playoff game on the Pike Road High School campus in Pike Road, Ala., Friday evening November 29, 2024.
Saraland's Tamidrae Sewer (5) forces Pike Road's Omari Smith (0) out of bounds during their AHSAA football playoff game on the Pike Road High School campus in Pike Road, Ala., Friday evening November 29, 2024. / Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024 Alabama high school football championship are here, and High School on SI has matchups, game times and brackets for all seven classifications in Alabama.

You can follow all the action on High School on SI's Alabama high school football scores page.

>>Alabama high school football brackets<<

Click on each classification to see the bracket.

Alabama (AHSAA) High School Football 2024 Playoff Brackets

Class 1A Bracket

Championship - Dec. 5 at 3 p.m.

Maplesville vs. Wadley

Class 2A Bracket

Championship - Dec. 6 at 3 p.m.

Reeltown vs. Tuscaloosa Academy

Class 3A Bracket

Championship - Dec. 5 at 11 a.m.

Houston Academy vs. Mars Hill Bible

Class 4A Bracket

Championship - Dec. 6 at 11 a.m.

Cherokee County vs. Jackson

Class 5A Bracket

Championship - Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.

Montgomery Catholic vs. Moody

Class 6A Bracket

Championship - Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.

Pike Road vs. Saraland

Class 7A Bracket

Championship - Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

Thompson vs. Central - Phenix City

2024 ALABAMA FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Alabama high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

WATCH AHSAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

Follow SBLive Alabama throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Jack Butler, SBLive Sports
JACK BUTLER, SBLIVE SPORTS

Jack Butler is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Minnesota and Michigan. 

Home/Alabama