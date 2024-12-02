Alabama (AHSAA) high school football 2024 playoff championship matchups, game times, brackets (12/2/2024)
The 2024 Alabama high school football championship are here, and High School on SI has matchups, game times and brackets for all seven classifications in Alabama.
>>Alabama high school football brackets<<
Click on each classification to see the bracket.
Alabama (AHSAA) High School Football 2024 Playoff Brackets
Class 1A Bracket
Championship - Dec. 5 at 3 p.m.
Maplesville vs. Wadley
Class 2A Bracket
Championship - Dec. 6 at 3 p.m.
Reeltown vs. Tuscaloosa Academy
Class 3A Bracket
Championship - Dec. 5 at 11 a.m.
Houston Academy vs. Mars Hill Bible
Class 4A Bracket
Championship - Dec. 6 at 11 a.m.
Cherokee County vs. Jackson
Class 5A Bracket
Championship - Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.
Montgomery Catholic vs. Moody
Class 6A Bracket
Championship - Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.
Pike Road vs. Saraland
Class 7A Bracket
Championship - Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.
Thompson vs. Central - Phenix City
