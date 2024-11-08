Alabama AHSAA high school football scores, live updates (11/8/2024)
It's a new week in the 2024 Alabama high school football season.
You can follow all of the AHSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the High School on SI Alabama High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here's a guide to following all of the Alabama high school football action this week.
Alabama High School Football Scores
STATEWIDE ALABAMA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
CLASS 7A SCORES | CLASS 6A SCORES
CLASS 5A SCORES | CLASS 4A SCORES
CLASS 3A SCORES | CLASS 2A SCORES
2024 ALABAMA FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM
Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Alabama high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
WATCH AHSAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK
