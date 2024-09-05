High School

Alabama (AHSAA) high school football scores, live updates (9/5/2024)

High School On SI brings you live Alabama high school football scores from Week 3 of the 2024 season

Gary Adornato

Week 3 of the 2024 Alabama (AHSAA) high school football season kicks off Thursday night. Follow SBLive for live updates and all of the final scores.
The 2024 Alabama high school football season continues Thursday night with several big matchups across the state, including nationally-ranked Central-Phenix-City at Smiths Station.

You can follow all of the AHSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Alabama High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

ALABAMA AHSAA FOOTBALL SCORES:

STATEWIDE ALABAMA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 7A SCORES | CLASS 6A SCORES

CLASS 5A SCORES | CLASS 4A SCORES

CLASS 3A SCORES | CLASS 2A SCORES

CLASS 1A SCORES

AISA CLASS A | AISA CLASS AA

2024 ALABAMA FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Alabama high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

WATCH AHSAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

