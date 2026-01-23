Alabama (AHSAA) High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 23, 2026
There are 137 games scheduled across Alabama on Friday, January 23, including 16 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Alabama High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening include some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as No. 1 Hoover takes on No. 15 Vestavia Hills at home and No. 11 West Point hosts No. 10 Good Hope.
Alabama High School Girls Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, January 23
With 16 games featuring some of the best teams in the state, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Alabama high school girls basketball season rolls on.
AHSAA Class 7A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23
There are 14 games scheduled in the AHSAA 7A classification on Friday, January 23. You can follow every game on our AHSAA Class 7A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
View full AHSAA Class 7A Scoreboard
AHSAA Class 6A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23
There are 21 games scheduled in the AHSAA 6A classification on Friday, January 23. You can follow every game on our AHSAA Class 6A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
View full AHSAA Class 6A Scoreboard
AHSAA Class 5A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23
There are 26 games scheduled in the AHSAA 5A classification on Friday, January 23. You can follow every game on our AHSAA Class 5A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
View full AHSAA Class 5A Scoreboard
AHSAA Class 4A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23
There are 27 games scheduled in the AHSAA 4A classification on Friday, January 23. You can follow every game on our AHSAA Class 4A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
View full AHSAA Class 4A Scoreboard
AHSAA Class 3A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23
There are 26 games scheduled in the AHSAA 3A classification on Friday, January 23. You can follow every game on our AHSAA Class 3A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
View full AHSAA Class 3A Scoreboard
AHSAA Class 2A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23
There are 28 games scheduled in the AHSAA 2A classification on Friday, January 23. You can follow every game on our AHSAA Class 2A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
View full AHSAA Class 2A Scoreboard
AHSAA Class 1A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23
There are 25 games scheduled in the AHSAA 1A classification on Friday, January 23. You can follow every game on our AHSAA Class 1A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
View full AHSAA Class 1A Scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.