Alabama, Auburn off to good start with in-state recruiting for 2026
Now that spring training is over in college football, Alabama and Auburn's focus returns to recruiting and building from the 2026 high school class.
Alabama especially has emphasized in-state recruiting harder this offseason compared with last year, but is it paying off?
As for Auburn, the beat goes on for the Tigers, as they continue to do well in-state despite struggling on the field in 2024.
Here is a look at where both teams stand so far in terms of in-state recruiting.
Alabama
The Crimson Tide have only two Class of 2026 in-state recruits so far, but as the year moves along, they expect to get more verbal commitments in-state.
They have landed the top cornerback in the state, four-star athlete Zyan Gibson (Gadsden City) and four-star edge rusher Kamhariyan Johnson (Muscle Shoals).
The biggest player on their wish list is running back Ezavier Crowell from Jackson High School. Crowell has said he won’t be making his commitment announcement until the end of the year, but the Tide appear to be off to a good start with commitments from two of the biggest stars in the state.
Head coach Kalen DeBoer drew a lot of criticism from fans who thought he should have concentrated more on in-state recruits.
Yet despite having more out-of-state recruits, the Tide, according to most recruiting services, finished in the top three in recruiting last year and hope to continue that trend this year.
Auburn
The Tigers are looking to improve on the defensive side of the ball, and so far they appear to be doing that with their three commitments from the state: Linebackers JaMichael Garrett (Auburn) and Shadarius Toodle (Mobile) and edge rusher Hezekiah Harris (Huntsville) — all four-star recruits.
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze is looking to transfer what he does on the recruiting trail to the field as he is looking to improve on the Tigers' 5-7 record from last season.
While the Tigers appear to be making a killing on the recruiting trail on the defensive side, their needs seem to be primarily on the offensive side, where they hope to snag one of the top QBs and running backs in the state.
They are in the running for Crowell, who has both schools listed in his top five.
Both teams are expected to finish in the top 10 in recruiting again next season.