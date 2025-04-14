Top 10 Alabama high school running backs in Class of 2026
Alabama has some great running backs in the 2026 class, many of whom led their teams to state championships in 2024.
Here is our list of the best senior running backs in the state of Alabama this upcoming season.
Ezavier Crowell, Jackson High School
The No. 1 running back in the state of Alabama is Ezavier Crowell, one of the top prospects in the state regardless of position. Crowell rushed for nearly 2,000 yards and 31 touchdowns last season. Crowell has already received several offers, but most recruiting experts think he is leaning toward Alabama.
Ja'Michael Jones, Pike Road High School
The Ole Miss commit had a big season last year, rushing for over 1,400 yards and 17 touchdowns. He rushed for 100-plus yards in seven games, including a season-high 24 carries for 158 yards and a touchdown in a 41-37 loss to Prattville.
Donovan Crow, Central-Phenix High School
Big things are expected out of Crow this season after he rushed for over 400 yards and five touchdowns, averaging nearly 6.8 yards per carry.
Delvecchio Alston, Hewitt-Trussville High School
Alston is already receiving offers from a Big Ten school and if he has another big year, expect SEC teams to start knocking as well. Alston rushed for 670 yards, eight touchdowns and averaged an amazing 7.0 yards per carry.
J'Alan Terry, Coosa Christian High School
J’Alan Terry can be used at various positions including running back, and he is already receiving offers from schools like Kentucky. Rumor has it, Clemson is also looking to make a hard push for the Coosa Christian athlete.
Chancellor Sparks, A.H. Parker High School
Chancellor Sparks helped lead the Thundering Herd to a state title in 2024, rushing for eight touchdowns and 856 yards while averaging 6.8 yards per carry. Sparks has already committed to Miami of Ohio but received offers from the likes of UAB and Louisville.
Hudson Higgins, Mars Hill Bible School
The dark horse in this class may be Hudson Higgins from Mars Hill Bible He has a reputation for being a tough runner and has already caught the eye of several top-name schools, including the Air Force Academy and Troy. Higgins had 2,000 all-purpose yards while leading his team to the Alabama 3A championship in 2024.
Cameron Phinizee, Russellville High School
Cameron Phinizee put together back-to-back 2,000-yard seasons at the running back position. He rushed for over 2,300 yards in addition to hauling in 17 catches for 175 yards in 2024. He has already received offers from Florida State, Troy and Georgia Southern.
Ayden Lake Norris, Berry High School
Norris plays three positions: running back, linebacker and punter, but his best position is clearly at running back, where he rushed for nearly 2,300 yards and 39 touchdowns in 2024.
Spencer Unruh, Corner High School
Unruh went from rushing for just under 300 yards as a sophomore to over 2,000 yards and 23 touchdowns as a junior, which is why he has piqued the interest of Auburn, North Alabama and Ole Miss.