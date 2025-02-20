Alabama high school boys basketball: Hoover outlasts Huntsville to advance to Class 7A Final Four
The most anticipated High School Basketball game of the season did not disappoint on Thursday morning at Pete Mathews Coliseum, on the campus of Jacksonville State University.
The Hoover Buccaneers and Huntsville Panthers were ranked in the top two entering play in the Class 7A Northeast Region Final.
The Buccaneers outlasted the Panthers, 63-60, where they will advance to play in the Final Four next week.
With the win, the Buccaneers extend their winning streak to 43 straight games dating back to January 19, 2024.
The Buccaneers were led by Tennessee commit DeWayne Brown finishing with a team-high 18 points and 14 rebounds. Brown was a key component for the Buccaneers down the stretch where he knocked down some key free throws as well as the go-ahead bucket to put his team ahead.
6-2 senior point guard Jarett Fairley added 12 points and five rebounds for the Buccaneers in the win.
The Buccaneers will take on Central (Phenix City) in next Thursday's Class 7A state semifinals, a rematch from the 2023 state championship game where the Buccaneers took home the win.
The Panthers were led by Lipscomb commit JD Gossett finishing with a game-high 21 points, five rebounds, and five assists.
Auburn signee Jacob Walker added 19 points including going 7-of-7 from the free-throw line for the Panthers.
