Preseason Iowa Girls High School Basketball Player Of The Year Announced

Voting featured over 44,000 total votes cast

Iowa City Regina's Addie McLaughlin passes the ball during the IGHSAU state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Des Moines.
Iowa City Regina's Addie McLaughlin passes the ball during the IGHSAU state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Des Moines. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fans voted over 44,000 times to determine the High School on SI Iowa girls high school preseason basketball players of the year.

Each class featured several nominees, with fans casting a vote for their favorite.

Several of the races were tightly contested including in Class 5A here Waterloo West’s Nakia Ollivierre topped KeaOnna Worley from Cedar Rapids Prairie. Ollivierre received over 8,600 votes to nearly 6,700 by Worley.

Iowa City Regina’s Addie McLaughlin received the most votes of any player nominated, grabbing 15,098 to earn the top honor in 2A. Rock Valley’s Hudsyn Ranschau helped make 2A the most vote-on classification, as she received 12,577 votes.

In 4A, Melina Snoozy from Bishop Heelan grabbed the preseason award over Averie Lower from Clear Creek-Amana. Snoozy received nearly 52 percent of the votes cast to 31 percent for Lower.

High School On SI Preseason 5A Iowa Girls High School Basketball Player Of The Year

  1. Nakia Ollivierre, Waterloo West
  2. KeaOnna Worley, Cedar Rapids Prairie
  3. Jenica Lewis, Johnston

Winner: Nakia Ollivierre, Waterloo West

The guard posted a 5A-best 25.2 points per game last year, adding six rebounds, three assists and three steals. She is committed to Army West Point.

High School On SI Preseason 4A Iowa Girls High School Basketball Player Of The Year

  1. Melina Snoozy, Bishop Heelan
  2. Averie Lower, Clear Creek-Amana
  3. Kendra Boatman, Keokuk

Winner: Melina Snoozy, Bishop Heelan

There is nothing sleepy about Snoozy and her game, as she posted 19 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and two steals a night as a sophomore.

High School On SI Preseason 3A Iowa Girls High School Basketball Player Of The Year

  1. Claire Turner, Spirit Lake
  2. Addy Oetker, Des Moines Christian
  3. Josie Hutcheson, Mediapolis

Winner: Claire Turner, Spirit Lake

Turner averaged 20 points per game last year, adding 6.6 rebounds, three assists and three steals a night. Editor’s Note: Turner suffered an injury and is expected to miss the season.

High School On SI Preseason 2A Iowa Girls High School Basketball Player Of The Year

  1. Addie McLaughlin, Iowa City Regina
  2. Hudsyn Ranschau, Rock Valley
  3. Izzy Eisbach, Nodaway Valley

Winner: Addie McLaughlin, Iowa City Regina

McLaughlin will be the leader for the Regals after averaging 17 points with 5.6 assists, four steals and four rebounds per contest as a freshman.

High School On SI Preseason 1A Iowa Girls High School Basketball Player Of The Year

  1. Hallie Bunkers, Remsen St. Mary’s
  2. Ainsley Ulrich, North Union
  3. Rowan Jacobi, Springville

Winner: Hallie Bunkers, Remsen St. Mary’s

Bunkers looks to build on her sophomore season in which she averaged 18 points, 6.5 rebounds, four steals and three assists per game.

Published
