Alabama high school boys basketball Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge: Make your first-round predictions
The Alabama high school boys basketball playoffs officially tip off this week, with the boys' sub-regional tournament starting Saturday, Feb. 8.
Brackets have been released, and with that comes the chance to play the High School on SI Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge.
Here are all the matchups in the first round of the Alabama high school boys basketball playoffs, with Sam Brown's predicted winners and links to make your pick.
First-round 6A matchups, predicted winners
Pinson Valley vs. Jasper: Jasper (Make your pick)
Muscle Shoals vs. Mae Jemison: Mae Jemison (Make your pick)
Cullman vs. Clay-Chalkville: Cullman (Make your pick)
Hazel Green vs. Hartselle: Hazel Green (Make your pick)
Theodore vs. Spanish Fort: Theodore (Make your pick)
Park Crossing vs. Percy Julian: Park Crossing (Make your pick)
McGill-Toolen vs. Saraland: Saraland (Make your pick)
Wetumpka vs. Russell County: Wetumpka (Make your pick)
Homewood vs. Mountain Brook: Mountain Brook (Make your pick)
Oxford vs. Fort Payne: Oxford (Make your pick)
Huffman vs. Minor: Minor (Make your pick)
Gadsden City vs. Shades Valley: Gadsden City (Make your pick)
Benjamin Russell vs. Helena: Helena (Make your pick)
Northridge vs. McAdory: Northridge (Make your pick)
Chelsea vs. Calera: Calera (Make your pick)
Hueytown vs. Paul W. Bryant: Paul W. Bryant (Make your pick)
Other classifications
To play the Pick 'Em Challenge in other classifications, follow the links on the Alabama bracket home page.
