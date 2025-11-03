Alabama High School Football All-Classification Rankings: November 3, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Alabama high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of November 3, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Alabama high school football computer rankings, as of November 3, 2025:
AHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Maplesville (10-0)
2. Wadley (8-0)
3. Hubbertville (9-0)
4. Leroy (10-0)
5. Winterboro (8-1)
6. Appalachian (10-0)
7. McKenzie (10-0)
8. Fayetteville (8-2)
9. University Charter (8-1)
10. Addison (8-1)
11. Marion County (6-3)
12. Berry (7-2)
13. McIntosh (7-3)
14. Hackleburg (7-3)
15. Woodville (7-3)
16. Billingsley (5-5)
17. Notasulga (5-3)
18. Sweet Water (6-4)
19. Verbena (6-4)
20. Brantley (6-4)
21. Spring Garden (6-4)
22. Meek (7-3)
23. Linden (5-3)
24. Ragland (5-5)
25. Woodland (4-6)
AHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Luverne (10-0)
2. Southeastern (8-2)
3. Ariton (8-1)
4. Pisgah (8-2)
5. Lanett (8-2)
6. Tuscaloosa Academy (7-3)
7. Vincent (8-2)
8. Red Bay (8-2)
9. Reeltown (7-3)
10. North Sand Mountain (8-2)
11. Falkville (7-3)
12. J.U. Blacksher (7-1)
13. Cottonwood (6-3)
14. Sulligent (5-4)
15. Clarke County (7-3)
16. Lexington (7-3)
17. Loachapoka (7-3)
18. Isabella (5-5)
19. G.W. Long (6-4)
20. Goshen (6-3)
21. Washington County (6-4)
22. Zion Chapel (6-3)
23. Highland Home (5-5)
24. Winston County (5-5)
25. Greene County (5-5)
AHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Piedmont (10-0)
2. Cottage Hill Christian Academy (9-1)
3. Gordo (9-1)
4. Lee-Scott Academy (8-2)
5. Geraldine (9-1)
6. Thorsby (9-1)
7. Glenwood (8-2)
8. Fyffe (7-2)
9. Randolph County (8-2)
10. Lauderdale County (7-3)
11. Glencoe (7-3)
12. Collinsville (8-2)
13. Flomaton (5-3)
14. Wicksburg (7-3)
15. Thomasville (6-4)
16. Houston Academy (6-4)
17. Rogers (5-5)
18. Oakman (5-5)
19. Beulah (4-6)
20. Dadeville (3-6)
21. Clements (4-6)
22. Hillcrest - Evergreen (3-6)
23. Sylvania (3-7)
24. Excel (2-8)
25. Monroe County (3-7)
AHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. St. Michael Catholic (10-0)
2. West Morgan (10-0)
3. Plainview (10-0)
4. Jackson (8-2)
5. Handley (9-1)
6. Deshler (9-2)
7. Alexandria (9-1)
8. Opp (7-1)
9. Dale County (7-2)
10. Cherokee County (7-3)
11. Booker T. Washington (7-2)
12. Brooks (7-3)
13. Hatton (7-3)
14. North Jackson (7-3)
15. Oak Grove (7-2)
16. Tallassee (6-4)
17. Ashville (6-4)
18. Central - Florence (5-5)
19. Randolph School (5-5)
20. Pike County (5-4)
21. Oneonta (5-5)
22. Orange Beach (4-6)
23. Madison County (4-6)
24. Satsuma (3-7)
25. Wilson (4-7)
AHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Central of Clay County (9-1)
2. Moody (8-2)
3. Williamson (9-0)
4. Northside (9-0)
5. St. Clair County (8-2)
6. Scottsboro (6-4)
7. Corner (8-2)
8. Valley (6-3)
9. Vigor (8-2)
10. Ramsay (6-3)
11. Russellville (6-4)
12. Eufaula (6-4)
13. Priceville (7-3)
14. G.W. Carver (6-2)
15. Leeds (7-3)
16. Elmore County (7-3)
17. UMS-Wright Prep (6-4)
18. Demopolis (6-4)
19. Charles Henderson (5-5)
20. Ardmore (6-4)
21. Sipsey Valley (6-4)
22. Shelby County (6-4)
23. Douglas (5-5)
24. Wenonah (5-5)
25. Headland (4-5)
AHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Clay-Chalkville (10-0)
2. Muscle Shoals (9-0)
3. Saraland (9-0)
4. Russell County (8-1)
5. Benjamin Russell (9-1)
6. Pike Road (7-2)
7. Hartselle (9-1)
8. Fort Payne (9-1)
9. Pell City (7-3)
10. Mountain Brook (7-3)
11. Bessemer City (8-1)
12. Jasper (8-2)
13. A.H. Parker (7-3)
14. McAdory (7-2)
15. Theodore (7-3)
16. Stanhope Elmore (7-3)
17. Gadsden City (7-3)
18. Central - Tuscaloosa (7-2)
19. McGill-Toolen (7-4)
20. Wetumpka (6-4)
21. Buckhorn (7-3)
22. Athens (6-4)
23. Oxford (4-5)
24. Hueytown (5-5)
25. St. Paul's Episcopal (6-4)
AHSAA High School Football Class 7A Rankings
1. Central - Phenix City (8-1)
2. Thompson (7-3)
3. Vestavia Hills (8-2)
4. Mary G. Montgomery (9-1)
5. Hewitt-Trussville (8-2)
6. Baker (8-2)
7. Opelika (7-3)
8. Daphne (8-2)
9. Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa (6-4)
10. Carver (5-4)
11. Fairhope (7-3)
12. Florence (6-4)
13. Oak Mountain (4-6)
14. Austin (6-4)
15. Huntsville (7-3)
16. Davidson (5-5)
17. James Clemens (6-4)
18. Sparkman (5-5)
19. Foley (4-6)
20. Bob Jones (5-5)
21. Smiths Station (2-8)
22. Alma Bryant (3-7)
23. Johnson Abernathy Graetz (1-9)
24. Tuscaloosa County (1-9)
25. Grissom (2-8)