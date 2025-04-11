High School

Alabama high school football: Auburn announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Warriors' schedule includes Enterprise, Phenix City Central and Sarasota Booker (Florida)

Andy Villamarzo

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Yellowhammer State and High School On SI Alabama will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Auburn Warriors announced the following slate of games for 2025 season. The Warriors will play 10 games, including three notable games against Enterprise, Phenix City Central and a rare out-of-state opponent in Sarasota Booker (Florida).

Among other teams on the schedule are Carver-Montgomery, Dothan, J.A.G, Moody, Opelika, Smith's Station and on the road against Vestavia Hills.

Below is the Warriors' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 AUBURN WARRIORS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 22: vs. Sarasota Booker (Florida)

Aug. 28: at Vestavia Hills

Sep. 4: at Opelika

Sep. 12: vs. Enterprise

Sep. 19: at J.A.G

Sep. 26: vs. Moody

Oct. 3: vs. Phenix City Central

Oct. 10: at Smiths Station

Oct. 17: vs. Carver-Montgomery

Oct. 24: at Dothan

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Andy Villamarzo
