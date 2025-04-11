Alabama high school football: Auburn announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Yellowhammer State and High School On SI Alabama will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Auburn Warriors announced the following slate of games for 2025 season. The Warriors will play 10 games, including three notable games against Enterprise, Phenix City Central and a rare out-of-state opponent in Sarasota Booker (Florida).
Among other teams on the schedule are Carver-Montgomery, Dothan, J.A.G, Moody, Opelika, Smith's Station and on the road against Vestavia Hills.
Below is the Warriors' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 AUBURN WARRIORS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22: vs. Sarasota Booker (Florida)
Aug. 28: at Vestavia Hills
Sep. 4: at Opelika
Sep. 12: vs. Enterprise
Sep. 19: at J.A.G
Sep. 26: vs. Moody
Oct. 3: vs. Phenix City Central
Oct. 10: at Smiths Station
Oct. 17: vs. Carver-Montgomery
Oct. 24: at Dothan
